LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon goes viral for hilarious mistake on stage, gets different reactions from members; Watch

LE SSERAFIM is all over the internet for their concert performances. All five members Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae are currently on their 2023 LE SSERAFIM TOUR called FLAME RISES. While Yunjin has also dropped her latest self-composed song Blessing in Disguise, the leader of the group Chaewon is going viral for her cute mistake.

LE SSERAFIM leader Chaewon's hilarious mistake on stage

The Unforgiven singer began their tour in the heart of the city of Seoul, the girls gave astonishing performances and unforgettable stages. However, during the second night at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium concert, the leader Chaewon happened to make a very adorable mistake which is all over the internet. Seemed like it was so funny that even some members could not hold themselves from breaking into laughter. The singer was supposed to say an introduction line before one of the songs which did not go as perfectly as she expected to. She had to say, "FEARNOT (LE SSERAFIM's fandom), Be my friend". However, she ended up stammering and mixed some syllables here and there which not only made fans laugh but also some of the members who were facing the back. On the other hand, the eldest member Sakura continued the performance like nothing happened without missing a beat. Fans found this incident adorable and her videos of saying the line were everywhere on social media, to the point where some posts even saw more than a million views.

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin's Blessing in Disguise

On August 14 (KST) Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM released her fourth self-composed song called Blessing in Disguise. It was first played live by herself during the 2023 Weverse Con Festival as a part of her solo stage. This song is very close to her heart as spoke about her journey of going through difficult times but also realizing the path it led her to was indeed a blessing. She previously showed her talent as a songwriter and composer through three different songs that are I ≠ DOLL and love you twice released in 2023 and Raise y_our glass released in 2024. All three previously released songs have over 10 million streams.

