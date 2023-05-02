LE SSERAFIM: The fearless fourth gen girl group, here's the story of how they were formed

LE SSERAFIM is a K-pop girl group under the HYBE label, which is also home to global sensation BTS. They are the girl group to debut under HYBE. Interestingly, their group name is an anagram for "I'm fearless," which reflects their bold and daring attitude. The band members include Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae, and a former member, Kim Garam, who departed in July 2022. The group has also adopted the term ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ to describe their unique resilience and strength as they face challenges. They released ‘UNFORGIVEN’ to celebrate their debut anniversary.

Meet LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM is a K-pop girl group that made their debut on May 2, 2022. Kim Chaewon and Sakura were already famous in the K-pop community before joining LE SSERAFIM as they were members of IZ*ONE, a K-pop girl group formed on the reality TV competition series called Produce 48 in 2018. Following the departure of Kim Garam in July 2022 due to bullying allegations, the group continued with five members and released a mini-album called ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ on October 17, 2022.

Know about the members

The members of LE SSERAFIM have unique backgrounds before becoming K-pop stars. Sakura is the eldest and most experienced member of the group having been part of IZ*ONE and HKT48 in Japan. Kim Chaewon, also from IZ*ONE, has been announced as the group's leader and is known for her all-around skills in singing and dancing. Huh Yunjin was raised in New York and trained in opera singing before joining the intense world of idol training. Yunjin competed in ‘Produce 48’ and is expected to be one of the main vocalists of the group due to her powerful vocals and experience as a mezzo-soprano in high school. Japanese member Kazuha was a professional ballerina who studied at various ballet schools in different countries before being scouted by BIGHIT MUSIC/HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk. Finally, Hong Eunchae is the youngest member of the group, and joined Source Music in 2021 after training for a year and three months before debut. She has auditioned for other entertainment companies in the past and is also known to be friendly with members of other K-pop idol groups such as Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih and Billlie's Haruna.

Garam, soon after debut, got embodied in school bullying but HYBE denied the accusations and stated that she was actually a victim of school violence based on a third-party statement. As netizen's raged over the accusations, Garam’s departure from the group was announced in July 2022.

LE SSERAFIM’s Unique Style and Message

LE SSERAFIM is known for their unique style and message. The group's name means "I’M FEARLESS" and represents their unapologetic approach to music, which is a fusion of K-Pop, hip-hop, and R&B. The songs feature powerful lyrics that addresses important social issues. The group's message is one of empowerment, encouraging their fans to be true to themselves and embrace their individuality.

Advertisement

LE SSERAFIM is a groundbreaking group that is pushing the boundaries of K-Pop. Their fearless approach to music and their unique style and message are setting them apart from other K-Pop groups. They are paving way for more diverse and inclusive representation in the industry, and are inspiring a new generation of K-Pop. They are dubbed by fans as a potential ‘IT’ girl group of the fourth generation.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' RM and TXT's Soobin's cute interaction sparks collaboration speculation among fans