LE SSERAFIM’s global hit track ANTIFRAGILE becomes their 1st single to surpass 500 million streams on Spotify

LE SSERAFIM has added a new milestone in their prolific ongoing K-pop career. Since the beginning of this year, the girl group has been reaching new heights, solidifying their global stardom. Now, their super-hit 2022 song ANTIFRAGILE has surpassed 500 million Spotify streams, becoming their first single ever to achieve feat.

According to updates on October 13, ANTIFRAGILE currently has 500,374,859 streams on Spotify with an average daily 388,729 streams. With this, the dynamic quintet earned their first-ever 500 million streams on the platform.

Earlier in February this year, ANTIFRAGILE amassed 400 million streams, and just took a little over 8 months to reach this remarkable milestone. Despite being released in 2022, the song is still one of the biggest hits in K-pop, so it’s no surprise that the streaming numbers continue to grow.

The song was released as the title track for their 2nd extended play on the same name which was unveiled on October 17, 2022, five months after their debut with Fearless.

Congratulations LE SSERAFIM!

LE SSERAFIM’s discography boasts their prolific career. Within 2 years of their debut, the girl group has set an unprecedented standard of success in the realm of K-pop. They currently have 10 songs exceeding 100 million streams on Spotify, while next in line to reach 500 million are Perfect Night and Fearless (2023 ver.).

Meanwhile, recently the girl group made their highly-anticipated comeback with their latest mini-album CRAZY. Before the album and its title track of the same name was released LE SSERAFIM had around 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, after its release, the numbers significantly increased.

The year 2024 has been phenomenal for LE SSERAFIM. With many activities, the girl group has successfully reached a new level of global stardom. At the beginning of this year, they made their Coachella debut. Although their live vocals received mixed responses, the group made sure to captivate fans with their energetic stage.

Then, at the MTV VMAs 2024, they won the Push Performance of the Year award and once again set the stage on fire with their CRAZY performance.

