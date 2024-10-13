LE SSERAFIM tops October K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings; BLACKPINK jumps to 4th spot

LE SSERAFIM took the top spot on the October K-pop girl group brand reputation list. BLACKPINK enjoyed a jump in the reputation ranking and came 4th.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Oct 13, 2024  |  12:05 PM IST |  4.6K
LE SSERAFIM: courtesy of SOURCE MUSIC
LE SSERAFIM: courtesy of SOURCE MUSIC

LE SSERAFIM topped the October K-pop girl group brand reputation ranking. The group has been receiving love and attention from fans globally since their debut in 2022. aespa and IVE followed LE SSERAFIM. BLACKPINK jumped up four spots since September and ranked 4th. The list has been made using big data collected from September 13 to October 13.

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the October K-pop girl group brand reputation ranking. LE SSERAFIM took the lead with a brand reputation index of 4,887,479 which is a 37 percent increase since last month. 


LE SSERAFIM debuted in May 2022 with their first EP, Fearless. The album sold multiple copies during its pre-release and sold a whopping 175,000 copies on its release day. The girl group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae.

LE SSERAFIM made their latest comeback on August 30 with their fourth mini album, CRAZY. The latest album blends genres like pop and electronic music. It reflects LE SSERAFIM's strong image and growing influence in the K-pop scene.

The group also scored 90.82 percent positive reactions in their positivity-negativity analysis. 

aespa took the 2nd spot with a brand reputation index of 4,840,235. IVE scored the 3rd spot with an index of 4,685,474. 

BLACKPINK took a leap in the ranking and came 4th. While the girl group had been positioned at 8th place in September, they enjoyed a jump up the list. They scored a brand reputation index of 3,894,967. This is an 87.67 percent increase since last month. 

October K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings; Full list 

  1. LE SSERAFIM
  2. aespa
  3. IVE
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. FIFTY FIFTY
  6. TWICE
  7. (G)I-DLE
  8. Red Velvet
  9. Girls’ Generation
  10. MAMAMOO
  11. OH MY GIRL
  12. NMIXX
  13. ILLIT
  14. fromis_9
  15. MEOVV
  16. KATSEYE
  17. APRIL
  18. Apink
  19. STAYC
  20. H1-KEY
  21. KISS OF LIFE
  22. tripleS
  23. BABYMONSTER
  24. CAMILA
  25. Kep1er
  26. woo!ah!
  27. WJSN
  28. Dreamcatcher
  29. EXID
  30. ITZY

