LE SSERAFIM tops October K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings; BLACKPINK jumps to 4th spot

LE SSERAFIM topped the October K-pop girl group brand reputation ranking. The group has been receiving love and attention from fans globally since their debut in 2022. aespa and IVE followed LE SSERAFIM. BLACKPINK jumped up four spots since September and ranked 4th. The list has been made using big data collected from September 13 to October 13.

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the October K-pop girl group brand reputation ranking. LE SSERAFIM took the lead with a brand reputation index of 4,887,479 which is a 37 percent increase since last month.

LE SSERAFIM debuted in May 2022 with their first EP, Fearless. The album sold multiple copies during its pre-release and sold a whopping 175,000 copies on its release day. The girl group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae.

LE SSERAFIM made their latest comeback on August 30 with their fourth mini album, CRAZY. The latest album blends genres like pop and electronic music. It reflects LE SSERAFIM's strong image and growing influence in the K-pop scene.

The group also scored 90.82 percent positive reactions in their positivity-negativity analysis.

aespa took the 2nd spot with a brand reputation index of 4,840,235. IVE scored the 3rd spot with an index of 4,685,474.

BLACKPINK took a leap in the ranking and came 4th. While the girl group had been positioned at 8th place in September, they enjoyed a jump up the list. They scored a brand reputation index of 3,894,967. This is an 87.67 percent increase since last month.

Advertisement

October K-pop girl group brand reputation rankings; Full list

LE SSERAFIM aespa IVE BLACKPINK FIFTY FIFTY TWICE (G)I-DLE Red Velvet Girls’ Generation MAMAMOO OH MY GIRL NMIXX ILLIT fromis_9 MEOVV KATSEYE APRIL Apink STAYC H1-KEY KISS OF LIFE tripleS BABYMONSTER CAMILA Kep1er woo!ah! WJSN Dreamcatcher EXID ITZY

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie's Mantra sets a new personal record with over 5 million Spotify streams on release day