BLACKPINK’s Jennie's Mantra sets a new personal record with over 5 million Spotify streams on release day

BLACKPINK’s Jennie took the internet by storm with her latest solo single Mantra. Released on October 11, the song is reaching new heights on music charts, further solidifying the K-pop star’s spot in the global scene. Mantra managed to achieve 5 million streams on Spotify just a day after its release, marking Jennie’s biggest solo debut on the platform.

According to updates on October 13, Mantra has already amassed 5,247,858 one-day streams. With this Jennie has earned her biggest solo entry on the platform. At the same time, the smash-hit single also debuted at No. 5 on Spotify’s Daily Global Songs Chart, marking the BLACKPINK’s rapper another biggest entry.

After recording 559,620 first-day streams in the United States alone, Jennie’s Mantra also debuted at No. 57 on Spotify’s U.S. Top Songs Chart. In addition, the song entered the platform’s Daily Top Songs chart in 53 regions across the globe including topping in Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Apart from Spotify, Jennie is flying solo on various music platforms with Mantra. Immediately upon its release, the song topped the iTunes charts in 47 regions worldwide including the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, and more. She also became the first and only female K-pop soloist in 2024 to reach No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes Top Songs chart.

Aside from dominating the global music scene, the SOLO singer is also reigning over music charts in her home country. Mantra has also topped Bugs’ real-time chart in South Korea.

Watch Mantra MV here:

On October 11, Jennie made her highly-anticipated solo comeback with Mantra. In this single, she showed a completely different side of her musical persona, which is more fierce and confident than what we have seen previously. The song is all about ‘Pretty Girls Mantra’, as the singer smoothly guides them to become unapologetic like she is.

Jennie is known for breaking the norms. We have seen her shattering the boundaries with her bold fashion choices, charismatic flair, and other activities. Through Mantra, she is once again shown why she is highly regarded as the ‘IT girl’ of South Korea.

