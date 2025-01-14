LE SSERAFIM's Sakura's cute crochet merch KKUROCHET sells out within 10 minutes of drop in Japan and the US

LE SSERAFIM's Japanese member Sakura released her first official solo merchandise, KKUROCHET, on January 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. KST in the global fan platform Weverse Shop. Fans were eagerly waiting to purchase the cute crochet items, so much so that they went out of stock within 10 minutes of their dropping on Weverse in Japan and the US.

The entire stock of KKUROCHET got sold out on Weverse Japan in just 5 minutes of its drop and on Weverse US in just 8 minutes. Sakura, being a Japan national, is expected to enjoy a big fanbase in the country and thereby lead to the stock clearance in 5 minutes. However, her US fans' enthusiasm regarding her official merchandise tells of her global reach and influence.

She increased the fans' anticipation by posing with her crochet items and posting the pictures on social media a day before. The photos featured headwear, a keychain, a purse, and a few other merchandise.

Crochet is often associated with softness and warmth, as embodied by LE SSERAFIM's Sakura. Fans will really be able to associate the K-pop idol with her merch. She has been passionate about crocheting for a long time now, which she had shared with her fans earlier. With the retro trend coming back in the present time, crochet cardigans and other items are once again filling the markets. And what's better than a trend getting associated with a globally popular K-pop star?

Talking about the merch collection, Sakura recently said, "Through ‘KKUROCHET,’ I hope fans can try new experiences." She revealed being happy when fans tell her that they’ve tried something new because of her, referring to the handmade gifts the K-pop idol often receives from her fans. This makes her feel like "their world is expanding" because they are learning something or improving in something because of an attempt to do something for their beloved popstars.

Sakura said, "I hope this merchandise inspires more people to develop an interest in crochet as a hobby and, more importantly, to find something they truly enjoy." This showed her thoughtfulness and love towards her fans.

