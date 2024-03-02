LE SSERAFIM's Sakura sporting self-made crochet top sparks knitting craze among K-Pop idols; TWICE join queue

LE SSERAFIM's Sakura has not only captivated fans with her idol skills but has also become a sought-after crochet artist. After crafting her own stage outfits, fans think she might launch a knitting business, attracting K-Pop idols like TWICE's Jihyo and LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon to place custom orders for her trendy hand-knitted creations.

LE SSERAFIM’s self-crochet top becomes K-pop trend

LE SSERAFIM's multi-talented member, Sakura, has been making waves not only as an idol but also as a skilled crocheter. What started as a hobby last year has blossomed into a full-fledged talent, with Sakura showcasing her prowess by creating intricate crochet pieces, including a professionally crafted top featuring the word EASY in an elegant font for a Music Bank performance of their latest title track.

Recent appearances by LE SSERAFIM on M COUNTDOWN revealed that each member sported beautifully crocheted tops and matching skirts, sparking initial speculation that Sakura handcrafted each item. However, later it was clarified that while Sakura did create some pieces, not all were her handiwork.

Despite this clarification, Sakura's crochet skills have caught the attention of her fellow K-Pop idols. Notably, TWICE's Jihyo and LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon have reportedly placed orders for Sakura's hand-knitted creations, following the trend set by the adorable hats she reportedly made for TWICE members Mina, Sana, and Momo.

With fans eagerly anticipating who might be the next K-Pop idol to join the trend and place a custom order from Sakura's 'knitting factory' (as she calls it), it seems like the idol's creative talent is not only gaining recognition within her group but also making waves across the broader K-Pop community in 2024.

More details about LE SSERAFIM’s latest activities

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, successfully unveiled their highly anticipated third mini album, EASY, along with an enthralling music video for the title track. The album, boasting five diverse tracks, showcased the group's musical evolution, featuring genres ranging from trap-infused beats in EASY to intense hard rock vibes in Good Bones, the smooth melody of Swan Song, the groovy feel of Smart, and the compelling vocals in We got to so much.

In addition to their successful comeback, LE SSERAFIM engaged in a flurry of activities, including a thrilling comeback countdown live on their official YouTube channel and a special showcase at Hwajeong Gymnasium, globally streamed on Weverse and HYBE LABELS' YouTube. The group also made appearances on major network variety shows like Amazing Saturday, Omniscient Interfering View, and Running Man, along with popular YouTube content such as Mini Excuse and Hal Myung Soo.

