Lee Jin Ho said to have 'fooled' Knowing Bros co-star Lee Soo Geun and possibly BTS’ Jimin with lies about mother's illness; Report

Comedian Lee Jin Ho’s financial scam and illegal gambling addiction news sent shockwaves through the K-content world. It was recently revealed that he borrowed money from several celebrities, acquaintances, and even broadcasting station executives. However, he failed to repay them within the set deadlines. Among his victims are BTS’ Jimin, his Knowing Bros co-star Lee Soo Geun, and more celebs.

As the shocking news came to light, South Korean media reported on how Lee Jin Ho fooled them into lending him money. On October 15, a YouTuber also named Lee Jin Ho disclosed that Lee Soo Geun lent him a huge sum of money based on trust. According to the YouTube channel, the comedian lied about his mother being ill and asked for the money. Lee Soo Geun didn’t think twice as his wife had been also battling illness for a long time, so he actively helped him.

The channel further claimed that the Knowing Bros star lent him around 50 million KRW, which Lee Jin Ho later paid back. Additionally, to help him further, he even paid his rent. “It was only later that he discovered the debt was due to illegal gambling, which left him in shock”, the YouTuber revealed.

Previously it was reported that Lee Jin Ho used a similar urgency as an excuse to borrow money from BTS’ Jimin back in 2022. The K-pop idol lent him 100 million KRW with a promissory note. Lee Jin Ho initially promised to repay within a week. However, later the singer realized that he had no intention of paying him back. Instead of getting angry, he showed mercy and told him to pay him within the next 10 years.

According to Korean media outlets, as Lee Jin Ho went into deep financial debt due to his addiction to illegal online gambling, he started borrowing more money. The aforementioned YouTube channel shared the story of another celeb referred to as C, who also lent him around 500 million KRW. Although the individual wasn’t well-acquainted with Lee Jin Ho, he sympathized with his desperate situation and even shared encouraging words.

“He was deeply shocked when he later learned that the debt was from gambling. Yet, he never once made a call demanding repayment. He expressed that he was heartbroken, stating that he had lent the money out of goodwill and did not wish for this matter to become public”, the YouTuber claimed.

Reports also stated that Lee Jin Ho used medical emergencies, urgent taxes, his parent’s business, and other lies to often borrow money.

