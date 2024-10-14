BTS' Jimin scammed by comedian Lee Jin Ho for estimated 100 million KRW; wrote promissory note as financial help

In a shocking turn of events, comedian Lee Jin Ho from Knowing Bros. admitted to his gambling addiction. Alongside the unexpected news, it was also revealed that he scammed some celebrities and BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that BTS’ Jimin was one of his victims. The agency revealed that the K-pop idol lent a huge sum of money to him only with a promissory note.

According to Korean media outlets, Jimin lent an estimated 100 million KRW to Lee Jin Ho back in 2022 and never got it back. BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the shocking news, saying, “Jimin indeed suffered financial damage. All he did was write a promissory note and lend it to Lee Jin Ho.”

Korean netizens have since been pouring their outrage with comments like, “Scammers don’t discriminate against celebrities... Jimin is a victim of the scam,” and “What is this? He didn’t pay him back even though he wrote a promissory note.”

For the unversed, Lee Jin Ho sent shockwaves through the K-content world with an unexpected post. Taking to his social media handles, the comedian announced that he would be investigated by the police for online illegal gambling. Admitting his addiction, he wrote, “I started playing games on illegal gambling sites on the Internet by chance in 2020, and I got a debt that I couldn't afford."

He further added that after receiving constant ‘stinging’ advice from his close people, he lately realized how the addiction has been affecting him. He revealed that he had received financial help from many people, which he is trying to steadily pay back. “I will continue to repay all of this debt on my own until I die,” Lee Jin Ho wrote.

He continued to unfold the terror he was living in due to his illegal gambling addiction. The comedian stated that every time he got a call from an unknown number, his heart raced. “I felt like I was being beaten every day by the fear of when this would be known to the world.”

In his long social media confession, Lee Jin Ho apologized to everyone he failed to repay. His agency SM C&C has yet to release a statement, while Knowing Bros has started looking into the matter to decide his future with the show.

