Lee Jong Suk to reunite with W: Two Worlds PD after 8 years for lawyer role in new drama Seocho-dong; Report

Good news for Lee Jong Suk fans! The actor is finally returning to the K-dramaland with his next big project. As per reports, he has bagged a lead role in a new drama titled Seocho-dong. This work is raising much anticipation as it will be helmed by PD Park Seung Woo, with whom the actor previously collaborated on his hit series W (also known as W: Two Worlds).

On September 13, the Korean media outlet My Daily reported that Lee Jong Suk has been cast in the upcoming legal drama Seocho-dong. He will take on the role of a lawyer working at Kyungmin Law Firm for the past 9 years. With excellent qualifications and handsome looks, he is considered an ace in his department. However, his only flaw is that he is a very straightforward person.

The drama is set to commence filming at the end of this year with the goal of premiering it in 2025. Meanwhile, this will mark Lee Jong Suk’s reunion with PD Park Seung Woo after 8 years since they both worked on the 2016 series W.

The PD is also renowned for directing many popular works like Adamas (2022), Kairos (2020), Spring Turns to Spring (2019), The Guardians (2017), and Person Who Gives Happiness (2016), among others. Lee Jong Suk and his collaboration in Seocho-dong promises another hit.

On the other hand, this will also mark the Big Mouth actor’s first project after he signed with Ace Factory in January. After reviewing several other offers, he has decided to appear in this drama based on his longstanding relationship with the PD.

Advertisement

Lee Jong Suk is a renowned face in the Korean film and TV industry, and he is often praised for his excellent eye for choosing works. Having kickstarted his entertainment career as a young fashion model, he soon transitioned into the screen world, landing his breakthrough in School 2013 (2012).

Some of his most popular dramas include W, Big Mouth, While You Were Sleeping, Pinocchio, Romance Is a Bonus Book, I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, and more. He is equally known for films like Decibel, No Breathing, V.I.P., and more.

ALSO READ: Song Kang Ho CONFIRMED to lead action drama Inside Men based on Lee Byung Hun’s thriller film of same name