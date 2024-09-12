Song Kang Ho CONFIRMED to lead action drama Inside Men based on Lee Byung Hun’s thriller film of same name

Song Kang Ho is all set for his next lead role. The talented actor is now gearing up to headline the upcoming crime action drama Inside Men. The series is based on Lee Byung Hun’s 2015 box-office hit film of the same name.

On September 12, Hive Media Corp. confirmed that Song Kang Ho will lead the upcoming series Inside Men (tentatively titled). He will play the role of Lee Kang Hee, a leader, who organizes and controls the movements in 1980s to 1990s South Korea.

According to reports, the series is based on the 2015 film Inside Men, which was successful both commercially and artistically. This action thriller movie featured Lee Byung Hun, Cho Seung Woo, Lee El, Yun Shik Baek, Jo Woo Jin, and more talented actors in some pivotal roles.

The upcoming series of the same name will closely intertwine the people and events that occurred from the 1980s to the 1990s in South Korea. Adding to the excitement, it is set to be helmed by director Mo Wan Il, celebrated for The World of the Married, Netflix series The Frog, A Beautiful Mind, Dream High Season 2, and more popular works.

Inside Men is now under pre-production intending to commence filming in 2025.

Song Kang Ho is one of the most talented Korean actors who has successfully established his name among the legendary luminaries across the globe. Starting in 1996, this Cannes-winning actor’s prolific career spans almost three decades now.

His filmography boasts many acclaimed works. Throughout his incredible career, Song Kang Ho has collaborated with many celebrated directors including Park Chan Wook, Bong Joo Ho, Hirokazu Koreeda, Lee Chang Dong, Hong Sang Soo, Kim Jee Woon, and more.

Some of his best works which earned him multiple accolades are Broker (2022), Parasite (2019), A Taxi Driver (2017), The Face Reader (2013), Memories of the Murder (2003), Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002), and more.

In 2024, he made his return to the K-drama land with the lead role in the Disney+ series Uncle Samsik. He co-starred Byun Yo Han, Tiffany, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jin Ki Joo, and more actors.

