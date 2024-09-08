'Lee Ji Eun?: Lee Jong Suk gets flustered as fan reveals having same name as girlfriend IU at event

Lee Jong Suk got visibly flustered as a fan revealed her name to be Lee Jieun which is also his girlfriend IU's name. Lee Jong Suk and IU confirmed their relationship in 2023. The dream couple have shown their love and affection for each other publicly many times. The Big Mouth actor had also attended the idol's H.E.R concert in Seoul earlier this year.

During the Lee Jong Suk Exhibition, when the actor asked a fan for her name, she replied, 'Lee Jieun'. Hearing this, Lee Jong Suk smiled and giggled as he visibly blushed. IU's real name is also Lee Jieun which made the actor flustered. The Lee Jong Suk Exhibition was a special fan meeting to mark the actor's debut anniversary. See Lee Jong Suk's reaction to the fan interaction below.

In December 2022, IU and Lee Jong Suk were reported to be dating by Dispatch. They were revealed to be the New Year couple for the year. The South Korean media outlet also revealed that the couple had been dating for the last four months.

IU and Lee Jong Suk's agencies confirmed that IU and Lee Jong Suk's relationship had furthered from friendship to dating. The two had met way back in 2012 as hosts of SBS' Inkigayo and worked together for a month from August to September. They developed a friendship when they were younger.

IU's former agency EDAM Entertainment stated, 'Lee Jong Suk and IU have recently progressed from close colleagues into a relationship.' Lee Jong Suk's previous agency High Zium Studio shared their wishes for the couple and asked fans to cheer them on so that they can continue their beautiful relationship.

Lee Jong Suk also showed his affection and penned. 'Makes me want to become a better man.'Expressing her feelings, the singer wrote, 'He is a reliable and cute person who gives me sincere encouragement'.

