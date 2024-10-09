Lee Joon Hyuk’s Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard is an upcoming South Korean series about a prosecutor who fights to achieve justice for victims while battling his inner battles. However, the K-drama is a spin-off of the popular series Stranger, created by Lee S., which revolves around the life of Seo Dong Jae, a prosecutor.

The show is directed by Park Gun Ho and written by Hwang Ha Jung and Kim Sang Won. Moreover, the series is one of the six K-dramas invited to the On Screen section of the 29th Busan International Film Festival.

Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard release date and time

Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard is scheduled to be released on October 10, 2024, and will be released at 12 PM KST. Scheduled for a total of 10 episodes, the show is shot in Korean and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

The show will be released on the South Korean streaming platform TVING and will also be available on Paramount+ in select regions.

The genre of Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

The show is described as a crime thriller law drama with a touch of mystery. It will also include a subplot displaying the relationship dynamic between certain characters.

Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard plot

The plot centers on Seo Dong Jae, a prosecutor at the Cheongju District Prosecutors’ Office, whose sharp ambition fuels his relentless pursuit of success. Known for prioritizing his career above all else, Seo Dong Jae has developed a reputation as a shrewd and opportunistic figure in the legal world. Despite this, he’s not entirely devoid of empathy, although his past decisions have earned him the label of a corrupt prosecutor, leaving his career prospects dim.

Amid the challenges of dealing with a controversial redevelopment case, Seo Dong Jae is unexpectedly thrust into a high-stakes investigation involving the murder of a high school student. This new case pulls him into a complex web of secrets and moral dilemmas. As he navigates the investigation, the prosecutor must balance his prosecutorial instincts with his opportunistic nature, walking a precarious tightrope between uncovering the truth and serving his own interests. The case forces him to confront both his professional ethics and personal ambitions, leaving him at a crossroads that could redefine his career and his sense of justice.

Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard cast

The cast of the show is led by Lee Joon Hyuk, who takes up the lead role of Seo Dong Jae, a prosecutor at Cheongju District Prosecutors' Office. The artist has previously worked in shows such as Stranger, Naked Fireman, A Poem a Day, Designated Survivor: 60 Days, 365: Repeat the Year, Dark Hole, Vigilante and more.

The rest of the supporting actors in the show include Park Sung Woong, Hyun Bong Sik, Kim Su Gyeom, Park Sung Geun and more.