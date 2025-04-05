Adam Devine Was Told He Was ‘Dying’ Due to Health Struggles; Shares Shocking Prognosis Caused by Childhood Accident

Adam Devine revealed the shocking health prognosis he recently received after enduring chronic pain for years. The Modern Family actor appeared on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger podcast and opened up about his deteriorating health caused by a grim childhood accident.

At the tender age of 11, Devine got run over by a cement truck while he was out shopping for candy with friends. Though he recovered, the accident left a lasting effect on his body. He experienced spasms all over his body and pain after prolonged physical movement.

Advertisement

The Isn’t It Romantic actor revealed his recent conversation with his doctors, who made a shocking prognosis. “They told me I was dying,” he said. The medical practitioners further claimed that he had stiff-person syndrome, which causes muscles to tighten.

Eventually, it could get to his heart—essentially a muscle—and cause it to stop beating. Devine shared that when his condition got worse, he consulted a specialist who had a different opinion on his health.

“And he’s like, ‘You don’t have it. You do not have it,” the actor shared. The specialist claimed that he was experiencing spasms and pain due to the accident he had as a kid. Though spasms as a symptom of the accident were a bit of a mystery.

The doctor guessed that perhaps Devine’s body got so stiff that his body has now started reacting strangely, like it’s confused or overwhelmed. Now, the actor believes that getting physically fit during the pandemic might have triggered the painful reactions in his body.

Advertisement

He admitted to growing “so tightly wound” that his body started to get a little wonky until it finally snapped. “I think I'm still dealing with it, but it's been three years now,” he added.

The Pitch Perfect actor has since had stem cell treatment and revealed that he feels the best he’s ever felt in years.