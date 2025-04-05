Saif Ali Khan Attack: Police opposes accused Shariful Fakir’s bail plea, reveals BIG update about incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Back in January, a shocking incident took place at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s home in Bandra when the actor had a violent confrontation with an intruder while trying to stop him. Khan was stabbed multiple times and was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. The accused, Shariful Fakir, had filed a bail plea earlier. Now, the police have firmly objected, stating that they’ve gathered substantial evidence linking him directly to the crime.

According to a report by India Today, Mumbai Police have opposed the bail plea of Shariful Fakir, accused of stabbing Saif Ali Khan. Police expressed concern that Shehzad, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, might flee the country if granted bail. In their response, they also warned of the possibility that he could tamper with evidence or influence witnesses and emphasized the risk of him repeating similar offenses if released.

The cops also highlighted that substantial evidence has been collected and a charge sheet will be filed. They added that a knife fragment was removed from Saif’s spine during surgery, which matched with pieces found at the crime scene during the investigation and from Shehzad’s possession. This led to confirmation that it was the same weapon used in the stabbing incident, as per the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina. Chemical analysis of these fragments further backed the claim.

As per the portal, the police also shared that CCTV footage shows the accused, Shehzad, in the act and fleeing, with forensic facial recognition confirming his identity. He later guided authorities to the locations where he sourced the weapons, with formal panchnamas conducted. Police also recreated the crime scene and gathered digital evidence like call records and tower location data from his phone.

Further, the phone they seized revealed documents confirming his Bangladeshi nationality, and a deeper forensic investigation into the device is ongoing. Clothes stained with blood from Saif Ali Khan, his attendant Hari, and other staff members have also been sent for chemical analysis. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 9.

Meanwhile, earlier, Shariful Fakir had sought bail on the grounds that the investigation had concluded and all key evidence had already been collected by the authorities. His lawyer also argued that the arrest was not carried out lawfully.

