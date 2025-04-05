Bollywood Newswrap, April 5: Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on directing Krrish 4; Salman Khan discussing Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2?

Today, April 5, 2025, was another day filled with important happenings in the film industry. If you missed out on anything, check out this Bollywood news wrap. From Hrithik Roshan breaking his silence on directing Krrish 4 to Salman Khan possibly being involved in discussions of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 5, 2025:

1. Hrithik Roshan on making directorial debut with Krrish 4

Rakesh Roshan recently announced that Hrithik Roshan was turning director for Krrish 4. During the Rangotsav event in Atlanta, US, the actor expressed his feelings about it. He said, “And now I am going behind the camera again. Good luck to me. I can’t tell you how nervous I am.”

2. Is Salman Khan discussing Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2?

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Salman Khan recently met Bajrangi Bhaijaan writer V. Vijayendra Prasad. A source shared, “They have come up with an idea, and discussions are on that could be for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Moreover, there is a chance of possible collaboration between V. Vijayendra Prasad and director Kabir Khan; the trio is coming together. However, nothing has been finalized yet.”

3. Ramesh Taurani confirms ‘only’ Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra are in talks for Race 4

There have been some reports of Harshvardhan Rane and Rakul Preet Singh joining the cast of Race 4. However, producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that only Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra are in talks for the film. His statement added, “No other male or female actors have been approached at this stage.”

4. Hrithik Roshan makes a big promise with War 2

Hrithik Roshan also talked about his upcoming film War 2 at the event in Atlanta, US. Making a big promise, he stated, “This film is gonna be bigger and better than part 1; that’s my promise to you.”

5. Soha Ali Khan shares update on brother Saif Ali Khan’s health

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home earlier this year. In a recent interaction with PTI, his sister Soha Ali Khan opened up about the incident, saying, “It disturbed all of us. Our main concern was that he was fine, which he was, and has fully recovered now and is back to work.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

