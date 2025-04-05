Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's movie nets poor Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 7: Released on March 30, 2025, Sikandar marks Salman Khan's theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. It stars Salman in the titular role alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead. Sathyaraj is cast as the antagonist. Sikandar has finished its first week with Rs 2.75 crore net earnings on the seventh day.

Advertisement

Sikandar Collects Rs 2.75 Crore On Day 7

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has maintained a poor hold at the box office. The occasion of the Eid festival couldn't benefit the movie at its best. The recently released action entertainer has earned Rs 2.75 crore on the seventh day.

Sikandar started its journey with a Rs 25 crore opening at the Indian box office. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer collected Rs 27 crore on the second day. This was followed by Rs 18.5 crore on the third day.

Directed by AR Murugadoss of Ghajini fame, Sikandar has earned Rs 8.5 crore, Rs 4.75 crore, and Rs 2.75 crore on Day 4, Day 5, and Day 6, respectively. On Day 7, the mass action drama fetched Rs 2.75 crore. The cumulative collection of Sikandar stands at Rs 89.25 crore net in India.

Sikandar had to witness atleast a nominal growth on Saturday but that didn't happen. The overall performance of the movie remains very bad. It is heading towards its finish line, quicker than anyone thought. Sikandar will end up with a disappointing fate.

Advertisement

Day-Wise Collections Of Sikandar Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Day 4 Rs 8.5 crore Day 5 Rs 4.75 crore Day 6 Rs 2.75 crore Day 7 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 89.25 crore

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comments section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's theatrical comeback nets Rs 3 crore; hopes for better trajectory in 2nd weekend