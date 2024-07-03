Lee Jung Ha and Shin Ha Kyun starrer The Auditors: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

The Auditors is an upcoming K-drama with a fresh new take on the world of entertainment. It brings forth an interesting bromance alongside an intriguing plot line.

Release Date and Time of The Auditors

The Auditors is set to premiere on July 6, 2024, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST). The Auditors will air new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

Where to Watch The Auditors?

The Auditors will premiere on tvN in South Korea and will also be available for streaming on Rakuten Viki in selected areas.

Genre

Workplace Action

Plot

The Auditors is an exciting workplace K-drama with a twist of action following the story of Shin Cha Il, a headstrong, unemotional, and tough audit team leader, and Gu Han Soo, a sentimental rookie auditor.

They both are highly contrasting to each other in many ways but they share one trait that is similar, they both want to help the people who have been wronged and eradicate corruption from their company.

Shin Cha Il, Gu Han Soo, and Yoon Seo Jin work together in the audit team of JU Construction where corruption runs rampant and needs to be tackled. The story gets interesting as they unite forces to confront the vice president of the company Hwang Dae Woong who will not give in so easily.

The Auditors bring forth a unique story of fighting the wrong as a team of auditors joins hands to end corruption and get face-to-face with a boss who will not give up easily.

Cast

The Auditors promises a star-studded main cast to captivate the audiences with their charms.

Taking the role of the team leader Shin Cha Il is Shin Ha Kyun who is known for his roles in K-dramas Beyond Evil, and Less Than Evil, and films The Villainess, Welcome to Dongmakgol, and others.

Shin Ha Kyun’s Shin Cha Il is a man who exudes immense authoritarian charisma and is driven through the sole purpose of catching corrupt rats who are eating their way up in JU Construction. He does not trust people and waste time on sentiments.

On the other hand, completing this bromance duo, Lee Jung Ha will be seen portraying the emotional new joinee in Shin Cha Il’s auditing team, Gu Han Soo. Lee Jung Ha garnered immense recognition and popularity for his role in the K-drama Moving.

Gu Han Soo is the polar opposite of his boss, Shin Cha Il. He is full of trust and cares for people and brights up the place with a sunshine-like smile. He values people and their trust.

It will be interesting to see Lee Jung Ha and Shin Ha Kyun play contrasting roles and yet be joined in an unseen bromance as they join hands to pull out corruption seeping deep into their company.

Supporting Cast

The Auditors further brings Jin Goo as vice president of JU Construction, Hwang Dae Woong who is highly ambitious and wants to become the president of the company and he will not shy to take any means necessary to make it possible.

Meanwhile, Jo Ah Ram will be seen playing another new member of the auditing team, Yoon Seo Jin. She is rational like Shin Cha Il however her sole motto is to earn money and make it big in the world.

Supporting Shin Cha Il’s auditing team will be Lee Ji Hyun who plays Manager Ok, Hong In as Senior Manager Yeom, and Oh Hee Joon will portray Assistant Manager Moon.

Moreover, Jung Moon Sung will portray Hwang Se Woong, the President of JU Construction. He is the one who had scouted Shin Cha Il who is also known as the God of Audit, to bring forth a new dawn at his company.

