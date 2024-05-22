Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is an upcoming South Korean movie that is much anticipated by fans. Apart from having a star-studded cast list, the project is based on a webtoon of the same name. Ever since the announcement of the film, the excitement among Korean movie enthusiasts has been at an all-time high. Following the major revelation from the director, the wait becomes even more unbearable.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint to release in summer 2025

On May 22, 2024, the director of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint made a major revelation through his social media page which left the fans ecstatic. Filmmaker Kim Byung Woo made a tweet thanking the fans of Lee Min Ho for sending various drinks and food to show their support for the actor. However, he also added that the filing of the movie is almost completed and they are at the final steps of the process. Furthermore, he has also stated that the movie is expected to be released in 2025 during the summer.

More about Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

Apart from Lee Min Ho, Jisoo, and Ahn Hyo Seop, the star-studded cast list of the upcoming movie includes Chae Soo Bin, Nana, Shin Seung Ho, Jung Sung Il, Park Ho San, Choi Young Joon, and more. Directed by Kim Byung Woo, who previously worked on The Terror Live and Take Point, the movie is produced by REALIES Pictures.

The story of the movie depicts the journey of Kim Dok Ja, portrayed by Ahn Hyo Seop. His reality transforms into the narrative of a web novel where Yoo Joong Hyuk is the lead character. Lee Min Ho embodies the character of Yoo Joong Hyuk, a figure who persistently finds himself granted opportunities to rewrite his life death.

