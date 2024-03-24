Lee Sang Yeob gets married; ties knot with non-celeb girlfriend in private wedding ceremony

Lee Sang Yeob who is known for starring in many hit dramas and captivating the fans with charming visuals has finally tied the knot through a lavish wedding.

Lee Sang Yeob marries non-celeb girlfriend in close-knit wedding ceremony

On March 24, the actor got married to his long-time girlfriend at a wedding hall at Jamsil, Seoul. It was a lavish private event attended by families and close acquaintances to maintain the privacy of his non-celeb bride.

Last year, Lee Sang Yeob’s agency UB Management announced that the actor had decided to wed next year, adding much excitement amongst the fans.

About his non-celeb bride, the agency commented,” Lee Sang Yeob has met someone special, with whom he has decided to spend the rest of his life. That’s all that matters.”

The actor also shared a heartfelt message, “I can’t wait to be a husband like Guyjin (his character name in the drama Once Again). I woke up one day and booked a wedding venue. That’s all I did since just being with her makes the perfect sense. It’s a very natural feeling.”

On this day, as fans showered the newly-wed couple with much love and good wishes, some photos and videos featuring Lee Sang Yeob surfaced online, capturing the wedding glow on his face.

Check them out below:

As revealed earlier, Lee Sang Yeob’s co-star from the reality series Sixth Sense, Yoo Jae Suk, the popular MC hosted the exquisite event on this day. In addition, the ceremony was completed with a spectacular congratulatory performance from the folk duo MeloMance and the violinist Deniko.

More about Lee Sang Yeob

Lee Sang Yeob has been in the Korean film and television industry for over a decade now. All this time, he has earned a name for himself with impeccable performances in many hit dramas. He first received his lead role in the MBC drama A Little Love Never Hurts (2013-2014).

He kept stunning the viewers with dramas like Signal (2016), The Innocent Man (2012), Top Star U-Back (2018-190), Listen to Love (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Love Affair in the Afternoon (2019), Once Again (2020), EVE (2022), My Lovely Boxer (2023), and more.

He also made his appearance in the tvN reality show Sixth Sense (2022) and Trans-Siberain Pathfinders (2019).

Congratulations and best wishes to Lee Sang Yeob for a blissful married life.

