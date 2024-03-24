Song Kang looks undefeated and handsome after 9 hours of hiking; See fan-taken photo

Song Kang’s irresistible visual never fails to captivate his fans. In a recently circulated photo, the actor has yet again showcased the beauty of his natural face, sending the internet into meltdown.

Song Kang's bare-faced visuals after 9 hours of hiking send fans into meltdown

On March 23, a photo of Song Kang made rounds on the internet where the actor seemed to be flaunting his natural beauty. Recently, the My Demon star was reported going on a short trip to Jeju island, where a Filipino fan spotted him hiking and captured his videos and photos.

Song Kang looked absolutely undefeated and handsome even after 9 hours of hiking and greeted the fan with a smile as well.

On this day, as the photos and video went viral, supporters couldn’t help but appreciate his irresistible visual, evidenced by his bare-faced charm. Fans also showered the actor with praises for working hard towards maintaining his physics.

Here are the photos and videos that captured Song Kang’s natural beauty:

More about Song Kang

Song Kang who has established himself as a capable actor, continues to stun his fans with stellar performances.

Following, the success of his latest drama My Demon (2023) with Kim Yoo Jung, his agency announced that the actor would be away for a while to serve his military enlistment. He is currently set to depart for the mandatory service on April 2, where he will serve as an active-duty soldier.

Additionally, the Sweet Home franchise actor will also make his appearance as a host in the upcoming season 2 of the popular reality show I-LAND.

Song Kang who is known as the son of Netflix, rose to exceptional prominence since his debut in 2017 with the drama His Liar and His Lover. Within years, the 29-year-old actor already has a significant bunch of lead roles in his portfolio.

He is best known for his diverse range of acting, delivering hits as a lead actor in My Demon (2023), Sweet Home (2020-), Love Alarm (2019-2021), Nevertheless (2021), Navillera (2021), Forecasting Love and Weather (2022), and Beautiful Vampire (2018).

While the actor continues to enthrall his audience with striking physics, stunning visuals, nonchalant demeanors, and impeccable acting skills, anticipation runs high to witness his career resumption following military enlistment.

