My Lovely Boxer star Lee Sang Yeob's agency provides brief comment on wedding reports regarding dates, venue

Lee Sang Yeob's agency has responded to recent reports regarding his wedding date and venue. Back in September 2023, actor Lee Sang Yeob excited fans by announcing his intention to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend, sparking anticipation.

Lee Sang Yeob's agency issues statement

On January 31, OSEN reported that Lee Sang Yeob and his fiancée will marry in a private ceremony at a hotel in Jamsil, Seoul on Sunday, March 24. The report also mentioned that Lee Sang Yeob has recently met with close celebrity colleagues to personally deliver his wedding invitations.

In response to the report, Lee Sang Yeob’s agency UB Management Group briefly commented that while it's true Lee Sang Yeob will be getting married in March, they find it challenging to disclose specific details about the date and venue, as these are related to the actor’s private life.

Lee Sang Yeob first announced his plans to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend in March back in September 2023. Regarding his wedding, his agency shared a statement stating that they would like to convey their position regarding actor Lee Sang Yeob’s marriage reports. They mentioned that as reported, it is true that Lee Sang Yeob is currently preparing for a wedding with his non-celebrity bride-to-be in March of next year.

However, since they have just started preparing for the wedding (in September), the agency asked for fans' understanding that they cannot provide detailed information. Once the specific schedule is confirmed, the agency said they will notify fans again.

About Lee Sang Yeob

Lee Sang Yeob, a South Korean actor, is renowned for his roles in various dramas. He gained prominence for his performances in the sitcom Living Among the Rich (2011–12), the melodrama The Innocent Man (2012), the period drama Jang Ok Jung, Living by Love (2013), and the fantasy drama While You Were Sleeping (2017). Lee Sang Yeob's breakthrough came with his first leading role in the weekend drama A Little Love Never Hurts (2013). Recently, he has garnered immense recognition for his portrayal of Yoon Gyu Jin in the weekend drama Once Again (2020).

