BTS' Jin gifts handmade wine to actor friend Lee Sang Yeob following J-Hope and Park Seo Ham

On January 12, 2024, South Korean actor Lee Sang Yeob, renowned for his roles in K-dramas like Eve and My Lovely Boxer, expressed gratitude on Instagram. He posted a photo alongside a bottle of Jin's homemade alcohol, thanking BTS' Jin for the thoughtful gift. Jin has been sharing these personalized bottles of wine with his special friends across different industries, and Lee Sang Yeob is the latest recipient to receive this thoughtful gesture.

Lee Sang Yeob receives handmade gift from BTS' Jin

On August 17, 2023, an episode of Problem Child In The House featured Lee Sang Yeob and his My Lovely Boxer co-star Kim So Hye. During the episode, Lee Sang Yeob surprised the cast by revealing his close friendship with BTS' Jin. Their connection began through mutual acquaintances, discovering a shared love for wine and traditional liquors. Given their common passion, it became evident that Jin, known for crafting his "Honey jar of butterfly" handmade wine, would extend this thoughtful gift to his actor friend.

On January 12, 2024, the South Korean actor shared a photo on Instagram featuring a bottle of Jin's alcohol, expressing gratitude with the caption "Thank You Seok Jin💜." The latest images show a label on the bottle that reads: "To my special people. Made by Jin."

Advertisement

This gesture echoes previous instances where fellow BTS member J-Hope and Semantic Error star Park SeoHam, too, received the same heartfelt, handmade gift from Jin, emphasizing his inclination for sharing this special token of appreciation with close friends.

BTS' Jin's wine-making passion

The Moon singer is venturing into brewing, as shared in a previous statement by South Korean cuisine expert and entrepreneur Paik Jang Won. He mentioned that upon Jin's return from military service, the alcohol stored in the oak casks, filled by the idol, would be ready for consumption. Paik explained that the alcohol brand was created with the intention of providing celebrities with the opportunity to enjoy cocktails with their loved ones.

In 2022, before Jin enlisted in the military, he participated in the YouTube series called The Drunken Truth. During the series, he acquired the skills to make Makgeolli, a traditional Korean rice wine, under the guidance of the renowned chef Baek Jong Won. It was during this time that Jin expressed his desire to establish a brewery and create his own alcohol brand.

With the recent updates on social media platforms, fans have connected the dots and speculated that Jin's dream of opening his own alcohol brand might indeed become a reality after his military service. Many have praised the Moon singer for his sweet and thoughtful gesture towards his close friends in the industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin delights Semantic Error star Park SeoHam, member J-Hope with handmade wine; receives heartfelt thanks