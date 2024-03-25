Lee Sang Yeob’s cheerful reaction on wedding day goes viral, revealing his non-celeb wife’s identity; WATCH

Lee Sang Yeob, known for starring in dramas like EVE (2022), Once Again (2022), and more has recently got married to his non-celeb girlfriend through a privately held ceremony on March 24.

Lee Sang Yeob looks at his non-celeb wife with joy and love-filled eyes in viral video

Some snippets from the marriage ceremony have surfaced online capturing the wedding glow on the actor’s face. On this day, a video of him walking down the aisle with his newly-wed wife went viral among the fans. The short clip has won the hearts of his fans for his cheerful reactions to his marriage while holding the hand of his bride.

As netizens congratulated the actor on his new life journey, the viral post also revealed the beautiful visual of his non-celeb wife, who is nothing short of idol-like charms.

A similar photo was also shared on Instgram by celebrity chef Lee Yeon Bok, who was invited to the close-knit event held in Seoul. With the photo of the elegant newly-wed couple and another selfie of him with Lee Sang Yeob, the chef congratulated the Signal actor on his wedding.

Shortly after, the actor also expressed his gratitude towards the guest by sharing a response. He commented on the Instgram, “Thank you for attending.”

On this day, as the viral video made rounds on the internet, Lee Sang Yeob looking at his wife with love-filled eyes won the hearts of fans, creating headlines about their true love.

Check out the photo and video of Lee Sang Yeob and his newly-wed wife:

Advertisement

More about Lee Sang Yeob's wedding

On March 24, Lee Sang Yeob tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend through a private ceremony held in a wedding hall in Jamsil, Seoul. The ceremony was attended by the couple’s families and close acquaintances from the entertainment industry.

Lee Sang Yeob’s co-star from the tvN reality show Sixth Sense, Yoo Jae Suk hosted the exquisite event, while Korean fold duo MeloMance performed the congratulatory song.

Though not much is revealed about his wife, since she is a non-celebrity, earlier the actor shared, “I just woke up and booked a wedding venue. It was a very natural feeling as just being with her everything makes sense.”

Meanwhile, Lee Sang Yeob is a prominent Korean actor who has starred in many hit dramas, while being in the industry for over a decade. He is best known for The Innocent Man (2012), Signal (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), EVE (2022), My Lovely Boxer (2023), and more.

Congratulations to Lee Sang Yeob and his wife on a new life journey!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Sang Yeob gets married; ties knot with non-celeb girlfriend in private wedding ceremony