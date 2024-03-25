'Met a great person to spend each moment with’: Lee Sang Yeob shares precious wedding PICS with non-celeb wife

Lee Sang Yeob, a prominent Korean actor known for many hit dramas, recently tied the knot with his non-celeb girlfriend. Held on March 24, the couple’s families and close acquaintances attended the dreamy wedding ceremony.

EVE actor Lee Sang Yeob drops beautiful wedding PICS with non-celeb wife

On March 25, the actor finally took to his Instagram and shared a carousel with beautiful photos from his wedding. While maintaining the identity of his non-celebrity wife, he shared a few pics featuring her elegant wedding ensemble. Fans have already showered the newly-wed couple with much love and congratulations.

On the Instagram update actor Lee Sang Yeob also shared a heartfelt caption dedicated to his wife, “I met a great person to spend each moment and the rest of my life with. All the time I have left, I will love and be happy without any regrets.”

Through the same caption, he also expressed his gratitude for everyone’s best wishes, “To everyone who blessed me on my first day of married life, I want to share a greeting that I am sincerely grateful. Thank you very much to all my fans, friends, and family for always supporting me.”

"As an actor and as a young man, I promise to return it to you”, the Once Again actor further added.

Check out the wedding pictures of Lee Sang Yeob below:

More about Lee Sang Yeob's wedding

Lee Sang Yeob’s wedding ceremony was held on March 24 in a wedding venue in Jamsil, Seoul. The close-knit event was attended by the couple’s families and acquaintances from the entertainment industry.

Popular MC Yoo Jae Suk, who co-starred with the actor in MBC reality series Sixth Sense hosted the private ceremony, while Korean folk duo MeloMance congratulated the couple with a stunning performance.

The EVE actor's absolute joy and love for his beautiful wife were captured through many snippets from the marriage ceremony.

“I woke one day and booked a wedding hall. Because just being with her made the perfect sense for everything”, he shared his sincere love for her even before the wedding.

Meanwhile, he continues to rule as an actor with his stellar performances in dramas like Signal, The Innocent Man, Once Again, EVE, My Lovely Boxer, Love Affair in the Afternoon, and more.

Heartfelt congratulations to the newlywed couple!

