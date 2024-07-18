Lee Se Young, Kentaro Sakaguchi are ex-lovers who gaze into each other eyes in gorgeous FIRST teaser posters for What Comes After Love

The upcoming romance drama What Comes After Love has unveiled stunning first teaser posters featuring Lee Se Young and Kentaro Sakaguchi in the roles of former lovers. The drama is based on the acclaimed joint novel by Korean writer Gong Ji Young and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari, originally published in 2005. The series also confirmed its broadcast date in September.

What Comes After Love first teaser poster

What Comes After Love is adapted from the bestselling joint novel by Korean writer Gong Ji Young and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari, originally published in 2005. The novel depicts the romantic journey of Hong (played by Lee Se Young), a Korean woman, and Jungo (played by Kentaro Sakaguchi), a Japanese man, who meet and fall in love in Japan.

Despite their breakup, they reunite in Korea five years later. Lee Se Young was confirmed in December to star alongside Kentaro Sakaguchi as the drama's main leads. In the three new teaser posters released, Hong and Jungo gaze into each other's eyes with a sense of melancholy, portraying their heartbreak and deep love. In their individual posters, their emotions are vividly depicted— as Hong and Jungo show longing and angst, while displaying a mixture of emotions including slight relief upon their reunion.

Check out the teaser posters below-

More about What Comes After Love

What Comes After Love has also recently unveiled a new sneak peek ahead of its anticipated release later this year. The preview teases an emotional love story that transcends borders and language barriers between Lee Se Young and Kentaro Sakaguchi.

Opening with emotional scenes depicting Lee Se Young and Kentaro Sakaguchi navigating their separate lives amidst the backdrop of a moving narration, the sneak peek builds towards a yearning for reunion and the prospect of meeting again as lovers.

Lee Se Young's expressive face captures the essence of longing, mirrored by Kentaro Sakaguchi's emotional gaze, hinting at a deeply emotional and eagerly awaited reunion between the two characters.

The romance drama based on the novel is set to premiere on September 27. In addition to the main leads, Hong Jong Hyun will portray Min Joon, Hong's fiancé who has harbored love for her for over 15 years.

Hong Jong Hyun has garnered acclaim for his roles in dramas such as Jungle Fish 2, White Christmas, Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart: Ryeo, The King Loves, Mother of Mine, and Stock Struck, among others. Nakamura Anne will skillfully depict the intricate emotions of her character, Kanna, in the series.

