Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro flaunt their chemistry at script reading for new romance series What Comes After Love

What Comes After Love, Coupang Play's latest drama, has offered a sneak peek into its initial script reading session. This romantic series has been adapted from a popular novel co-authored by Korean writer Gong Ji Young and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari. The story follows the journey of a Korean woman and a Japanese man who cross paths, fall in love in Japan, and later reunite in Korea after a five-year separation.

The script read for What Comes After Love

During the initial script reading of the upcoming drama, Lee Se Young effortlessly immersed herself in the character of Hong, delivering the emotional dialogue with remarkable ease. Similarly, Sakaguchi Kentaro underwent a notable transformation into the role of Jungo, evoking empathy among the audience members with his adept portrayal of the character's melancholic emotions.

Hong Jong Hyun's portrayal of the pitiful Min Joon left a lasting impression, showcasing his acting skills. Similarly, Nakamura Anne skillfully captured the complex emotions of her character, Kanna, shining in her role with her nuanced performance. What Comes After Love, currently in production, is set to premiere later this year.

Watch the script read below!

More about What Comes After Love

In What Comes After Love, Lee Se Young takes on the role of Hong, the female protagonist who discovers love with Jungo (portrayed by Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro) while studying abroad in Japan.

Advertisement

Both actors expressed their excitement about the project when they were initially cast. Lee Se Young mentioned that it was a privilege to be part of an adaptation of a novel she has always admired. She pledged to put her utmost effort into conveying the complexities of love through her character. Additionally, she eagerly anticipated collaborating with Sakaguchi Kentaro, striving together to create a memorable project.

Sakaguchi Kentaro also expressed his anticipation, stating his excitement about collaborating with the Korean staff. He particularly highlighted his joy at the prospect of working alongside Lee Se Young, praising her exceptional and nuanced acting skills. He emphasized his eagerness to engage in a beautiful romantic drama with her.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Lee Se Young Day: A Korean Odyssey to The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract; look at K-drama star's journey