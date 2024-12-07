Lee Seung Gi undergoes dramatic transformation, goes bald in emotional scene for upcoming film About Family; SEE PICS

About Family in an upcoming South Korean movie featuring Lee Seung Gi in the leading role. The plot of the movie follows a monk whose children that he does not know about suddenly appear in his life. Ahead of the movie’s release, new stills showcasing Lee Seung Gi’s character have dropped, providing insight on his character.

On December 6, 2024, Lotte Entertainment released new stills of the upcoming movie About Family featuring Lee Seungi as Ham Moon Seok. The newly released stills depict a pivotal moment as Ham Moon Seok shaves his head in a deeply symbolic act after deciding to become a monk. Holding a hair clipper firmly in his hand, he places it on his head with a focused and determined expression, emphasizing the weight of his choice. The somber yet resolute atmosphere of the scene leaves viewers intrigued, sparking curiosity about the circumstances and emotional journey that pushed him toward such a life-changing decision.

Lee Seung Gi recounted his experience, explaining that he began the filming day by shaving his head for the role. He expressed that the compelling script, the chance to work alongside veteran actor Kim Yun Seok, and the guidance of director Yang Woo Seok left him with no reservations about the drastic transformation. However, he humorously admitted that the real challenge came after filming, as his hair didn’t grow back as quickly as he had anticipated.

Advertisement

About Family follows the heartwarming journey of Ham Moo Ok, the owner of Pyungmanok, a beloved dumpling restaurant. His quiet life takes an unexpected turn when he suddenly finds himself caring for two adorable grandchildren he never knew existed. Played by Kim Yun Seok, Ham Moo Ok had long believed his family line had ended after his son, Ham Moon Seok, chose to become a monk, making this surprising reunion all the more poignant.

The movie is set to release on December 11, 2024.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V and Bring Cosby’s duet White Christmas tops iTunes chart in 43 countries including France, Japan and more