Lee Sun Kyun: Cop suspected of leaking late actor's drug case details arrested; Know more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide and drug usage

Amidst ongoing investigation surrounding actor Lee Sun Kyun's drug case, a police officer suspected of leaking investigation details to the media has been arrested by the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency. The arrest comes after an internal probe, shedding light on potential breaches within law enforcement.

The K-drama industry faces yet another scandal as a police officer suspected of leaking details regarding actor Lee Sun Kyun's drug case to the media has been apprehended. According to a report from K-media, the officer in question was arrested on March 21 by the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency.

The leak, which occurred during an internal investigation into late Lee Sun Kyun's alleged drug use, stirred controversy as it became public knowledge before any official proceedings were initiated. Notably, the arrested officer was revealed to be affiliated with a different department within the police force, rather than the drug and crime investigation team.

This development prompted the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency to conduct a second search and seizure of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, following an initial search on January 22. The seized materials will undergo analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

Lee Sun Kyun, a well-known actor, found himself embroiled in controversy after reports emerged of an internal investigation into allegations of drug use. However, public outcry ensued when it was revealed that details of the investigation had been leaked prematurely, raising questions about procedural transparency and fairness.

As the investigation progresses, industry observers are keenly monitoring developments, hoping for a swift resolution to restore trust and confidence in law enforcement processes while upholding the principles of justice and accountability.

More details about Lee Sun Kyun’s case

Actor Lee Sun Kyun faced drug allegations on October 19, 2023, as "top celebrity L," raising premature identity disclosure concerns. Tragically, he was found dead in a vehicle on December 27, 2023, after being questioned by police three times. In response, industry figures like Bong Joon Ho, Yoon Jong Shin, and Yoon Yeo Jeong pushed for a 'Lee Sun Kyun Prevention Law,' aiming to prevent rights violations in investigations involving public figures.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is indulging in drug usage, having suicidal thoughts or anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

