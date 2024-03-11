Oscars 2024: Late Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun receives touching tribute; features in Academy Awards' 'In Memoriam'

Trigger Warning: Mention of death and suicide

South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, known for his roles in acclaimed projects such as the Oscar-winning film Parasite, My Mister, and Coffee Prince, was honored during the touching In Memoriam segment at the esteemed 96th Academy Awards ceremony.

Lee Sun Kyun remembered at the Oscars

Each year, the Academy Awards dedicates a segment, the In Memoriam Montage, to honor members of the film fraternity who have passed away in the preceding year. Among the notable names remembered was Lee Sun Kyun, known for his role in the acclaimed film Parasite. During the tribute, a video clip from one of his K-drama projects played in the background as Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli, accompanied by interpretive dancers, performed Time To Say Goodbye. Lee Sun Kyun, who sadly passed away in December of the previous year, had previously attended the Academy Awards for his involvement in Parasite.

More about Lee Sun Kyun

Following the success of Parasite, which won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film, Lee Sun Kyun continued to make his mark in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

He starred in the series Dr. Brain and earned a nomination for Best Actor at the 2022 International Emmy Awards. Additionally, he has appeared in various South Korean projects such as Payback, Diary of a Prosecutor, My Mister, and Kingmaker, showcasing his versatility and talent across different genres and formats.

On the morning of December 27, 2023, following a mysterious phone call, the police confirmed the sad passing of Lee Sun Kyun. Additional evidence, including burning charcoal briquettes found in his car, pointed to suicide. Previously, Lee Sun Kyun had been under police investigation for alleged drug use since October.

Following the tragic death of the star, director Bong Joon Ho led a protest against the Korean police and media. Supported by a strong coalition of artists, cultural organizations, and trade associations, Bong Joon Ho called for an investigation into police methods and urged established media outlets to reflect on their sensationalist coverage, which may have played a role in Lee's decision to take his own life.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When late My Mister actor Lee Sun Kyun visited co-star IU during her new film Dream