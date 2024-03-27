Parasite’s Lee Sun Kyun’s father passes away amidst ongoing legal struggle faced by late actor’s family

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and suicide.

Lee Sun Kyun, the celebrated South Korean actor known for his memorable roles in movies and Korean dramas passed away last year. It has been reported that the father of the late actor died today while legal battles and grief surrounded the family.

Father of Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun expires though family’s ongoing battle with grief and legal complexities continue

On March 27, 2024, it was reported by Korean media outlets that Lee Sun Kyun’s father had died. The tragic news must have been hard for the late Parasite actor’s family who are still reeling from the devastating loss of Lee Sun Kyun who passed away not long before. His father will be dearly missed by his loved ones and Lee Sun Kyun’s entire family.

Jeon Hye Jin the wife of the late actor Lee Sun Kyun suffered a great loss when last year in December she lost her husband. While she was grappling with the grief, another tragedy of losing her in-law has now added to her immeasurable sorrow.

The news of Lee Sun Kyun’s father’s departure from this world has hit the late actor’s family at a much dire time as the family as they are still bereaving Lee Sun Kyun’s tragic death. Furthermore adding to their struggles is the fact that the family is still in the middle of their legal struggle surrounding the erstwhile drug case and Lee Sun Kyun’s demise case. We send our deepest condolences to the late actor’s family.

More about Lee Sun Kyun

Lee Sun Kyun was an actor whose excellence preceded him. He garnered unmatched international popularity and recognition with the Oscar-winning film Parasite. Apart from this, his graph of work knew no bounds filled with roles that spanned over a huge area of genres and principles. Some of the noted roles by Lee Sun Kyun in K-dramas were in My Mister, Coffee Prince, and Listen to Love amongst others. Lee Sun Kyun wowed his fans with his remarkable performances in movies A Hard Day, Paju, Helpless, Man Of Will, and Sleep among many others.

On the morning of December 27, 2023, Lee Sun Kyun was found lifeless in his car with charcoal briquettes on the passenger seat which signaled a possible suicide. The depressing news left the entire industry shocked. The actor was involved in a drug case before his untimely demise. Director of Parasite Bong Joon Ho, following the unfortunate news of Lee Sun Kyun, demanded an investigation regarding the role of ill conduct by South Korean police and media which might have played a part in the late actor’s death.

Disclaimer: If you know someone experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or grappling with a serious mental illness, it's crucial to seek help promptly. Reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health professional, or NGO for immediate assistance. Numerous helplines are available for support in these situations.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Late Parasite star Lee Sun Kyun receives touching tribute; featured in Academy Awards' 'In Memoriam'