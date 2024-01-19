Happy Hwang In Yeop Day: Tale of Nokdu to True Beauty; 6 best roles to celebrate his birthday

As fans celebrate Happy Hwang In Yeop Day, it's the perfect time to reflect on the actor's journey and appreciate the versatility he brings to the screen. From his early days in the modeling industry to becoming an international sensation with roles in popular dramas, Hwang In Yeop has indeed left an indelible mark on the entertainment world.

Hwang In Yeop commemorates his 34th birthday

Hwang In Yeop, a prominent South Korean actor and model, born on January 19, 1991, embarked on his journey in the entertainment world with a successful career in the modeling industry. His on-screen debut came with a significant role in the web series Why in 2018. However, it was his breakthrough performance in the widely acclaimed drama True Beauty (2020–21) that catapulted him to international fame.

Born in South Korea, Hwang In Yeop spent a portion of his formative years in Davao City, Philippines, adopting the English name Ryan Leon. During his time there, he completed his high school education at the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in fashion design from the Philippine Women's College of Davao.

His entry into the entertainment scene as a runway model in 2017 marked the beginning of a multifaceted career. He was associated with YG KPlus, a model management company linked to YG Entertainment. Following his acting debut in Why, Hwang signed with KeyEast, a prominent South Korean agency and a subsidiary of SM Entertainment.

Noteworthy projects include his role in the Netflix series The Sound of Magic (2022) and a leading role in the television drama Why Her (2022). Beyond acting, Hwang In Yeop boasts proficiency in various martial arts disciplines, holding a 3rd dan black belt in Taekwondo and training in Hapkido and Kendo (Kumdo in South Korea). With a captivating screen presence and diverse talents, Hwang In Youp continues to make waves in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Hwang In Yeop K-dramas to celebrate his birthday

1. WHY

In the Korean drama WHY: The Real Reason You Got Dumped, Hwang In Yeop portrays the character Yeon Woo. Yeon Woo experiences heartbreak when his girlfriend abruptly ends their 100-day relationship without providing any explanation. Struggling to cope, Yeon Woo's friends decide to take him on a trip to Jeju Island to lift his spirits. During the journey, they encounter two intriguing girls, one of whom is fond of romance novels. As the story unfolds, Yeon Woo, played by Hwang In Yeop, navigates the complexities of love and loss, attempting to understand the true reason behind his breakup and find a path toward healing and new beginnings.

2. Tale of Nokdu

In the historical romantic-comedy-drama Tale of Nokdu, Hwang In Yeop plays the character Cha Yool Moo. Jeon Nok Du, portrayed by Jang Dong Yoon, is the main protagonist who disguises himself as a woman to uncover the truth behind the attack on his family. In the captivating storyline, Cha Yool Moo becomes an integral part of Nok Du's journey as a fellow trainee in the widow's village, where they both learn the art of becoming gisaengs. Hwang In Yeop's portrayal of Cha Yool Moo adds depth to the narrative, contributing to the comedic and dramatic elements of this unique historical series.

3. 18 Again

In the Korean drama 18 Again, Hwang In Yeop takes on the role of Goo Ja Sung. The series revolves around a middle-aged man, Hong Dae Young, who magically transforms into his 18-year-old self, Ko Woo Young. Amidst the complexities of family relationships and personal regrets, Goo Ja Sung becomes a crucial character, bringing a fresh perspective to the challenges faced by the characters. Hwang In Yeop's portrayal adds depth to the narrative, contributing to the emotional and fantastical elements of this heartwarming drama, which is a remake of the American film 17 Again.

4. True Beauty

In True Beauty, Hwang In Yeop takes on the role of Han Seo Jun, a charismatic and rebellious high school student. His character, Seo Jun, adds an intriguing dynamic to the romantic comedy, contributing to the love triangle involving Lim Ju Gyeong (played by Moon Ga Young) and Lee Su Ho (played by Cha Eun Woo). Seo Jun's complex personality, coupled with Hwang In Yeop's compelling performance, brings depth to the storyline, making True Beauty a captivating exploration of self-acceptance, love, and the societal pressures surrounding beauty standards.

5. The Sound of Magic

In The Sound of Magic, Hwang In Yeop takes on the role of Na Il Deung, a gifted and wealthy high school student known for his cold demeanor and dedication to his studies. Il Deung becomes intrigued by the mysterious magician Ri Eul, portrayed by Ji Chang Wook, and is drawn into the world of magic. As he eavesdrops on Yoon Ah Yi's magic lessons with Ri Eul, played by Choi Sung Eun, Il Deung develops a liking for both the art of magic and Ah Yi herself. Hwang In Yeop's portrayal adds depth to the character, contributing to the narrative's exploration of belief, dreams, and the transformative power of magic in the lives of the characters.

6. Why Her

In Why Her, Hwang In Yeop plays the role of Gong Chan, a university student whose life becomes intertwined with Oh Soo Jae, portrayed by the lead character. Gong Chan, despite carrying the weight of a painful past, possesses a warm heart that draws him closer to Soo Jae. As the two characters navigate their respective challenges, Gong Chan's affection for Soo Jae grows, and he becomes a supportive presence in her life. Hwang In Yeop's portrayal adds depth to the storyline, contributing to the exploration of mystery, law, and romance in Why Her.

