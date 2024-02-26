SAG Awards 2024: Late Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun commemorated in Memoriam segment

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide and drugs

Lee Sun Kyun, the Parasite actor who tragically passed away last year, was honored at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The phenomenal actor had a bright career comprising many hit Korean films and dramas.

On February 25, The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards was held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. During the Memoriam segment, the prestigious award ceremony commemorated Lee Sun Kyun by playing a tribute video of him. As the emotional audience gathered to pay tribute to the late actor, British actress Naomi Watts introduced the In Memoriam Tribute, sharing a heartfelt message. She said, “We have lost so many extraordinary actors last year. To those of us who worked alongside them, their absence touches our hearts deeply. And their talent, their performances, ever ready to dance across the screen again, if only for a while.”

The star-studded audience mourned the loss of Lee Sun Kyun, who blessed the world with his extraordinary on-screen presence.

For his performance in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite (2019), he was present at the 2020 SAG ceremony to be honored with the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.

Among the luminaries remembered through this special segment, Friends actor Matthew Perry and American singer-actor Harry Belafonte were also paid tributes for their lifetime achievements.

Lee Sun Kyun's sudden demise at the age of 48

The prominent South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun’s sudden demise on December 27, 2023, sent the industry through a shockwave. His lifeless body was discovered inside his car, accompanied by a charcoal briquette. The police engaged in an active investigation after a report from his manager, which mentioned a possible suicide note.

Before this unfortunate incident, the talented actor was facing suspicions about alleged involvement with drugs, which led him to voluntarily withdraw from many projects.

The renowned actor’s untimely death at the age of 48, was met with many heartbreaks. Fans worldwide mourned the loss of a bright star who left the world too soon.

About Lee Sun Kyun's notable works

Starting with musical theater, Lee Sun Kyun made his debut in the TV industry with the 2001 sitcom Lovers. Shortly after, he earned notable recognition for his charming acting. He is best known for his stellar performance in movies and dramas like Parasite(2019), Coffee Prince(2007), featuring Gong Yoo, My Mister(2018), featuring IU, Paju (2009), Dr. Brain (2001), Kingmaker(2022), and more. In his lifetime, he achieved many awards and nominations including the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards, SAG Awards, The Seoul Awards, and APAN Star Awards.

From a compassionate engineer to a shady political strategist, Lee Sun Kyun could bring life to any character he took on. Months after the late actor’s demise, fans still celebrate his prolific legacy and the lasting mark he left with his diverse acting skills.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is indulging in drug usage, having suicidal thoughts or anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

