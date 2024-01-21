Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: HyunA-Yong Jun Hyung’s dating rumor, Park Min Young addresses controversy, more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide and drug usage.

Former HIGHLIGHT member Yong Jun Hyung comments on dating rumors with HyunA

On January 18, K-pop soloist HyunA and former Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung posted the same picture on their respective Instagram accounts, featuring the duo holding each other’s hands. The ambiguity around their posts sparked dating speculations and K-pop community platforms were flooded with comments. Fans were especially curious to know about HyunA’s relationship status as she parted ways from her longtime partner, E'Dawn, in November 2022.

In response to the dating rumors, Yong Jun Hyung wrote a heartfelt message to fans on a messaging platform fromm. He wrote, "We bring positive energy to each other."

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook graduate as military trainees

BTS is currently on a hiatus as all seven members are serving in the military. Jin, SUGA, and J-Hope were the first three members to join the army. Later in December 2023, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook also enrolled for military training.

On January 16, RM and V shared pictures from their military graduation ceremony as they received top honors at the event. They were among the six elite trainees who were recognized for their outstanding performance. On the other hand, Jungkook and Jimin also successfully graduated as trainees on December 17. Their pictures have gone viral on social media.

IU reveals her collab track with BTS’ V titled Love wins all

IU unveiled the teaser poster of her upcoming single, Love wins all, featuring herself and BTS member V. The song is scheduled to be released on January 24. The singer has unveiled the track sampler video, and leaflet, giving a sneak peek of the much-awaited single. The song was earlier titled Love wins, but it has been renamed as Love wins all, following the backlash received from a segment of the LGBTQ+ community. IU's agency EDAM Entertainment issued an official statement with the updated title.

Park Min Young addresses recent controversy involving ex-boyfriend

Actress Park Min Young was embroiled in a controversy involving her former boyfriend, businessman Kang jong Hyun. According to recent reports, she was accused of receiving 250 million won from her ex-partner, who has allegedly withdrawn funds as a loan from a subsidiary company.

Actress’ agency Hook Entertainment issued an official statement, clarifying that Park Min Young is not involved in any illegal activities. The actress also denied allegations of receiving any benefit unlawfully from the funds. Amidst this controversy, she also posted on Instagram with a caption, “Sick of it all. But now I believe that the truth always works and I have a strong heart to protect my fans. Don’t you worry.”

Past Lives bags 3 nominations at BAFTA 2024

The romantic drama Past Lives has earned three nominations at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2024. Starring Yoo Teo and Greta Lee, the film is helmed by Korean Canadian playwright and director Celine Song. The movie has been recognized in three categories namely- Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Not in the English Language, and Best Leading Actor. With this, Yoo Teo scripted history as the first Korean male to receive a Best Actor nomination for the prestigious BAFTA Film Awards.

Lee Sun Kyun’s drug allegations: Police initiates formal investigation into late actor's case

Actor Lee Sun Kyun was found dead inside his vehicle on December 27. His demise led to a wave of shock in the South Korean entertainment industry. The news of his death came amidst his drug probe and the case was initially handled by the Incheon Police Agency.

Now, Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency's Anti-Corruption and Economic Crime Investigation Unit has been tasked with the investigation of the late actor’s case.

Previously, Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho and other prominent figures held a press conference and demanded authorities investigate actor Lee Sun-kyun's death and take action on internal information leaks in the media.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is indulging in drug usage, having suicidal thoughts or anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

