Lee Sun Kyun Death: Parasite’s Bong Joon Ho and more Korean celebs issue statement against police and media

Bong Joon Ho, the director of Parasite, spearheads a demonstration within the Korean entertainment industry, advocating for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing of Lee Sun Kyun. The protest calls for accountability from the South Korean police and media. Additionally, Bong Joon Ho proposes the implementation of the Lee Sun Kyun Act. Lee Sun Kyun passed away on December 27, 2023.

South Korean showbiz leaders protest against South Korean police and media

A coalition of South Korean artists, led by acclaimed film director Bong Joon Ho, is demanding a comprehensive investigation into the recent death of actor Lee Sun Kyun, renowned for his role in Bong's Oscar-winning film Parasite. Lee Sun Kyun's apparent suicide at the age of 48, while under police investigation for alleged drug use, has prompted concerns about the handling of his case.

In an unprecedented move, the newly formed Association of Solidarity of Cultural Artists held a press conference in Seoul, urging scrutiny of the police and media's treatment of Lee's death. This collective action highlights a departure from the norm in South Korea's entertainment industry, known for its unforgiving public scrutiny that often leaves little room for career recovery.

Bong Joon Ho emphasized the need for authorities to investigate potential lapses in the police process and raised concerns about media leaks during the investigation, leading to relentless primetime exposure. Singer-songwriter Yoon Jong Shin questioned the media's biased reporting, urging a reevaluation of current laws safeguarding the human rights of artists.

The artists' collective, including actors Choi Deok Moon and Kim Eui Sung and representatives from influential organizations like the Busan International Film Festival and the Directors Guild of Korea, called for responsible reporting and government examination of laws protecting artists' rights. The movement seeks to address systemic issues within the industry, emphasizing the importance of ethical reporting and protecting artists' human rights.

Actor Lee Sun Kyun tragically passed away on December 27

Lee Sun Kyun, born on March 2, 1975, carved a remarkable legacy in South Korean entertainment through his versatile performances. With acclaimed roles in films such as Helpless, A Hard Day, and the globally recognized Parasite directed by Bong Joon Ho, he earned widespread acclaim, including a Screen Actors Guild Award. Originating from musical theater, Lee transitioned to television dramas like Coffee Prince (2007) before making a significant mark in cinema.

Married to actress Jeon Hye Jin since 2009, Lee Sun Kyun, a father of two sons, enjoyed a loving family life. However, controversy arose in October 2023 with reports of alleged drug use, impacting his career. His sudden demise on December 27, 2023, at the age of 48, left the industry and fans in mourning.

As investigations into the circumstances of his death continue, Lee Sun Kyun's funeral on December 29 at Seoul National University Hospital drew a somber gathering of fellow actors and family, highlighting the profound impact he had on those around him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

