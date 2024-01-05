Lee Sun Kyun’s death: False last letter to wife Jeon Hye Jin taken down as agency sues reporter

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide

The passing of Lee Sun Kyun had a profound impact on both the entertainment industry and the South Korean nation as a whole. Shortly after the news of his death broke, an article titled "Lee Sun-kyun's Message to His Wife: This Is The Only Way" was published on December 27 at 9 pm. It discussed alleged excerpts from the late actor's final will, which included statements such as “I'm sorry, but the advertising and movie penalties are so substantial” and “I believe this is the only way.”

Lee Sun Kyun’s agency sues

On January 2nd, HODU&U Entertainment lodged a complaint against TV Chosun's coverage which was also said to be against the wishes of the deceased’s family. The agency urged the involved reporter to offer a sincere apology and fully comply with legal proceedings. They also requested other media outlets to rectify and remove articles that were reported without prior fact-checking. In response to the legal action taken by the deceased's agency, the broadcasting company’s news arm News9 removed the article about Lee Sun Kyun's last will on January 4.

As per reports, the late actor Lee Sun Kyun's financial situation was incorrectly portrayed by stating, "Advertising and movie penalties amounted up to 10 billion KRW." This figure appears to be a baseless interpretation, with no factual basis for such a calculation. Insiders in the movie and advertising industries emphasized that penalties cannot be determined until criminal punishment is confirmed, and the case had not reached that stage at the time.

More about Lee Sun Kyun

Lee Sun Kyun, a South Korean actor associated with HODU&U Entertainment, commenced his career in 2001 with the musical The Rocky Horror Show. Initially cast in supporting roles, he achieved a breakthrough in 2007 with the popular romantic drama Coffee Prince and the critically acclaimed medical series White Tower, both garnering high ratings.

In 2010, Lee Sun Kyun earned the Best Actor award at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival in Spain for his role in Paju. The film distributor Myung Film highlighted the committee's praise for his portrayal of the emotional turmoil of loving his wife's younger sister. This marked his first accolade at a film festival since his debut. In 2019, he contributed to the Oscar-winning film Parasite, the first non-English language movie to secure an Oscar for Best Picture. In 2022, Lee received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor at the International Emmy Awards for his role in Dr. Brain.

The actor was involved in a drug investigation towards the end of 2023 and was found dead in a car on December 27.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

