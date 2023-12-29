Lee Sun Kyun laid to rest; Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, Kim Nam Gil, and others attend funeral in Seoul

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and possible suicide

Lee Sun Kyun, the late actor globally acclaimed for his prominent roles in hits like My Mister and Parasite was laid to rest on December 29. His funeral took place in Seoul which was attended by Bong Joon Ho, KIm Nam Gil, Park So Dam and more colleagues aside from the bereaved family.

Last rites of late Lee Sun Kyun took place on December 29

According to K-media reports, the funeral for the late actor Lee Sun Kyun took place on December 29 at the Seoul National University Hospital in Yeongeon Dong, Jongno Gu, Seoul. The atmosphere was somber as more than 50 fellow actors and family members bid their farewells during the procession carrying Lee Sun Kyun's coffin.

The actor's eldest son led the procession, holding a portrait of his father, while Lee Sun Kyun's wife, actress Jeon Hye Jin held their son's hand, visibly distraught and supported by those around her.

The heart-wrenching emotions persisted even after the ceremony ended. Cho Jin Woong and other actors remained deeply moved, unable to contain their sorrow. They provided mutual support and comfort, extending the departure for over 10 minutes.

The mourners, including acquaintances and family, followed the transport vehicle carrying Lee Sun Kyun's coffin to Suwon, where the crematorium is situated. Meanwhile, security measures were in place since 8 a.m. at the hospital to manage entry to the funeral hall.

Advertisement

Lee Sun Kyun was discovered deceased in a vehicle near Waryong Park on the 27th, believed to have made a tragic choice. Police investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances. The bereaved family intends to lay his remains to rest at Samsung Elysium in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province.

Lee Sun Kyun’s funeral was attended by Bong Joon Ho, Kim Nam Gil, Park So Dam and more

Renowned figures from the Korean entertainment industry paid their respects at the funeral of the late actor Lee Sun Kyun. Among the attendees were director Bong Joon Ho and actor Park So Dam, who shared the screen with the deceased in the critically acclaimed film Parasite.

Other actors who joined in offering their condolences included Jeong Ryeo Won, Lee Sun Kyun's co-star in the drama Prosecutor's Civil War, as well as Yoo Seon and Kim Ji Hyun, who shared a friendship with the late actor from their time at the Korea National University of Arts' theater school.

A notable presence at the funeral included Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yoo In Chon, underlining the impact Lee Sun Kyun had in the cultural space.

A multitude of actors such as Park Sung Woong, Yoo Jun Sang, Yoo Hae Jin, Park Seo Joon, and many others gathered to pay their respects at the wake, placing a condolence wreath with their names inscribed, reflecting the deep sorrow felt within the industry for the untimely loss of a talented artist.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Sun Kyun was married to Hunt actress Jeon Hye Jin; know about late Parasite star's family