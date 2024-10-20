Live Your Own Life's Nam Bo Ra announces wedding; Latest Japan vlog reveals actress received proposal at Tokyo Tower

Actress Nam Bo Ra will be tying the know soon. Her latest vlog revealed that her boyfriend proposed to her during a cute date at the Tokyo Tower. Nam Bo Ra uploads vlogs regularly and engages with her fans while sharing parts of her life with them. She has been in the K-drama industry since 2006 and has worked on various hits.

On October 20, actress Nam Bo Ra uploaded a vlog on YouTube titled 'Received a proposal while visiting Japan'. Her latest Japan vlog revealed that she received a proposal from her businessman boyfriend at the Tokyo Tower. She shared the beautiful moment with fans. The video showed a shocked Nam Bo Ra as she was proposed to when she least expected it.

Watch Nam Bo Ra's new vlog below.

Nam Bo Ra made her debut in 2006 with the drama Look Back With a Smile. She first appeared in the 2010 film Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp. Over the years, Nam Bo Ra has impressed viewers with her roles in projects like Sunny, New Year Blues, Moon Embracing the Sun and Penthouse Season 2.

She last appeared in the 2023 series Live Your Own Life and the film The glorious My Revenge.

ALSO READ: Jo Se Ho gets married to non-celeb girlfriend; BIGBANG’s Taeyang, G-Dragon, TXT’s Beomgyu, EXO’s D.O., Park Shin Hye, and more attend