Jo Se Ho gets married to non-celeb girlfriend; BIGBANG’s Taeyang, G-Dragon, TXT’s Beomgyu, EXO’s D.O., Park Shin Hye, and more attend
Jo Se Ho, the popular TV personality, is tying the knot today to his non-celeb girlfriend. The highly anticipated wedding is attended by many A-list Korean celebrities. Read on!
Jo Se Ho, a popular TV personality, is tying the knot to his non-celeb girlfriend today. The nuptial is being held at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul. Needless to say, as someone in the entertainment industry for decades, he is well-acquainted with many celebrities. So, it was like an award red carpet in front of the wedding hall today. From actors like Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon, and Yoo Yeon Seok to K-pop idols like BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, EXO’s D.O., and more celebrities are among the guests today at the wedding ceremony.
So far, an estimated 53 celebrities have been seen at the Shilla Hotel today, attending Jo Se Ho’s wedding. Among them are:
- 2NE1’s Dara
- BIGBANG’s Taeyang with wife Min Hyo Rin
- BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
- EXO’s Chanyeol
- EXO’s D.O
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu
- Super Junior’s Heechul
- Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
- MONSTA X’s Shownu
- Jeon Somi
- Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye
- Lee Soo Hyuk
- Lee Sung Kyung
- Nana
- Lee Joon
- Lee Seung Gi with his wife Lee Da In
- Ryu Jun Yeol
- CNBLUE’s Jung Yonghwa
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Joo Woo Jae
- Lee Dong Hwi
- Lee Yi Kyung
- Lee Si Young
- Yoo Yeon Seok
- Lovelyz’ Mijoo
- Seolhyun
- Lee Kwang Soo
- Oh Na Ra
- Lee Yu Bi
- Kim Jong Kook
- DEX
- Moon Sung Hoon
- Yoo Byung Jae
- DinDin
- Ahn Jae Wook
- Song Seung Heon
- Gummy
- Super Junior’s Eunhyuk
- Rapper duo Mighty Mouth
- Noh Sa Yeon
- Kim Bum Soo
- Bae Jung Nam
- Code Kunset
- Park Na Rae
- KCM
- PD Kim Tae Ho
- Kim Minju
- g.o.d’s Joon Park
- Irene (model)
- K.Will
- Shin Hyun Ji
- Yang Se Hyung
- Yoo Seon Ho
- Kim Dong Hyun (MMA Fighter)
- Yang Se Chan
Meanwhile, the wedding is being officiated by Jeon Yoo Sung, a veteran comedian and Jo Se Ho’s mentor. In addition, Lee Dong Wook is sharing a congratulatory speech while BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Park Bum Soo, and Gummy are singing congratulatory songs.
With so many celebrities from K-pop, K-drama, K-movie, and other entertainment fields attending the ceremony together, Jo Se Ho’s star-studded wedding is definitely the new talk of the town.
