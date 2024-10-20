Jo Se Ho gets married to non-celeb girlfriend; BIGBANG’s Taeyang, G-Dragon, TXT’s Beomgyu, EXO’s D.O., Park Shin Hye, and more attend

Jo Se Ho, a popular TV personality, is tying the knot to his non-celeb girlfriend today. The nuptial is being held at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul. Needless to say, as someone in the entertainment industry for decades, he is well-acquainted with many celebrities. So, it was like an award red carpet in front of the wedding hall today. From actors like Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon, and Yoo Yeon Seok to K-pop idols like BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, EXO’s D.O., and more celebrities are among the guests today at the wedding ceremony.

So far, an estimated 53 celebrities have been seen at the Shilla Hotel today, attending Jo Se Ho’s wedding. Among them are:

2NE1’s Dara

BIGBANG’s Taeyang with wife Min Hyo Rin

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

EXO’s Chanyeol

EXO’s D.O

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu

Super Junior’s Heechul

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

MONSTA X’s Shownu

Jeon Somi

Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye

Lee Soo Hyuk

Lee Sung Kyung

Nana

Lee Joon

Lee Seung Gi with his wife Lee Da In

Ryu Jun Yeol

CNBLUE’s Jung Yonghwa

Yoo Jae Suk

Joo Woo Jae

Lee Dong Hwi

Lee Yi Kyung

Lee Si Young

Yoo Yeon Seok

Lovelyz’ Mijoo

Seolhyun

Lee Kwang Soo

Oh Na Ra

Lee Yu Bi

Kim Jong Kook

DEX

Moon Sung Hoon

Yoo Byung Jae

DinDin

Ahn Jae Wook

Song Seung Heon

Gummy

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk

Rapper duo Mighty Mouth

Noh Sa Yeon

Kim Bum Soo

Bae Jung Nam

Code Kunset

Park Na Rae

KCM

PD Kim Tae Ho

Kim Minju

g.o.d’s Joon Park

Irene (model)

K.Will

Shin Hyun Ji

Yang Se Hyung

Yoo Seon Ho

Kim Dong Hyun (MMA Fighter)

Yang Se Chan

Meanwhile, the wedding is being officiated by Jeon Yoo Sung, a veteran comedian and Jo Se Ho’s mentor. In addition, Lee Dong Wook is sharing a congratulatory speech while BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Park Bum Soo, and Gummy are singing congratulatory songs.

With so many celebrities from K-pop, K-drama, K-movie, and other entertainment fields attending the ceremony together, Jo Se Ho’s star-studded wedding is definitely the new talk of the town.

