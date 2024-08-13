Love Next Door stars Jung So Min and Jung Hae In reveal if a man and woman can be friends; watch

Love Next Door is an upcoming South Korean K-drama starring Jung So Min and Jung Hae In in the lead roles. Ahead of the show’s release, both actors went on the YouTube talk show Salon Drip, where they discussed various topics, including if a man and a woman can maintain a friendship.

On August 13, 2024, Salon Drip 2, the talk show on YouTube, released a video where Jung So Min, Jung Hae In, and Kim Ji Eun guest starred to promote their upcoming K-drama Love Next Door. Hosted by Jang Do Yeon, she asked the actors about many things regarding their career and their experiences of working with each other. Among many topics, they also talked about if a man and a woman can be friends outside of work. The actors had extremely differing opinions regarding the subject.

Jung So Min revealed that they had previously discussed the topic over drinks and had a long debate on it. Jung So Min and Kim Ji Eun agree that a woman and a man can stay friends and maintain a healthy relationship. However, Jung Hae In chimed in with an opposing opinion and said that it might be difficult for the opposite gender to maintain a platonic relationship as they can eventually develop feelings for each other.

Advertisement

Moreover, the actor also added that he does not have many female friends in real life as well. He keeps in mind to not cross boundaries and maintain friendships so they do not break off.

Watch the full video here:

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, the show is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.