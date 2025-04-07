Catch Me at the Ballpark! Episode 2: Murata Meets a Bento Seller; Release Date, Streaming Details, and More

The last episode of Catch Me At The Ballpark!, also known as The Catcher In The Ballpark , introduced Murata as a tired office worker who finds relief at the baseball stadium. During one game, he meets Ruriko, a spirited beer vendor who surprises him with her bold teasing and energetic demeanor.

Advertisement

She’s proud to have served her first customer—Murata. Their encounters continue, leading to him becoming her regular. Later, Ruriko helps a lost girl, Miku, leading to security guard Takimoto remembering how his partner helped him in a similar manner. He now feels a renewed sense of purpose in his job.

Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 2 will introduce Yuki, a former announcer irritated by the overwhelming presence of baseball fans. However, she visits the stadium for a personal reason. In the next part, ‘No Way! Absolutely Not!,’ Ruriko tries to avoid flirty guys by pretending to use ‘Ninsta,’ though she's clueless about it.

She awkwardly tries making an account, only to get approached by some flashy guys. In the final part, ‘Innocent Bandana,’ hardworking bento vendor Kano once dreamed of becoming a beer seller. The episode will depict her encounter with Murata at the stadium.

Titled ‘What It Means to Be a Baseball Fan,’ Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 2 will be available for release on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans in Japan can watch the baseball-themed anime on platforms such as TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.

Advertisement

Japanese fans can watch the series on ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. International viewers will be able to stream the English-subtitled version of Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 2 on Crunchyroll. However, a subscription will be required to access these streaming services.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the Catch Me At The Ballpark! anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: The Catcher In The Ballpark! Episode 1: Murata Meets Beer-Seller Ruriko; Release Date, Where To Stream And More