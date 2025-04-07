Kengan Omega Chapter 302: Koga and Ryuki Face Kure Raian; Release Date, Where to Read and More

The last Kengan Omega chapter, ‘Extra Manpower,’ began as Narushima Koga faced Kure Yakusha. She attacked with a halberd while supported by two other Kure clan members. Their flawless coordination prevented Koga from closing in. Meanwhile, Gaoh Ryuki was ambushed elsewhere after separating from Koga.

Though praised for the tactic, he was overwhelmed by Kure Fusui’s blunt crossbow attacks. Attempting to escape, Ryuki was blocked by Kure Hollis and forfeited. The narrator confirms the duo’s goal: survive 24 hours against armed Kure warriors. Despite four failed tries, both remain determined. As day two began, Hollis added Kure Raian to the attackers.

Kengan Omega Chapter 302 will likely begin with Koga and Ryuki fending off Kure Raian , whose sheer presence may shake their focus. Raian, also known as The Devil King, has not been seen since he killed Willem Wu using Otakemaru in Chapter 256.

As he does not seem to be wielding Otakemaru now, he will likely be seen using non-lethal attacks to take down Koga and Ryuki. The duo will likely struggle immensely and eventually begin to grasp some parts of the Kure Family's techniques. They may finally realize the ‘true meaning’ of the training as well.

Kengan Omega Chapter 302 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, as confirmed by Comikey and following the manga's weekly release pattern. International fans can expect the chapter to be available around the same time, adjusted for their time zones.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 302, readers can make use of Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday or the Comikey website, the official platform for Kengan Omega manga releases. While some platforms may require a subscription fee, they offer readers access to high-quality translations and regular updates on the latest chapters.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.