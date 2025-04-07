Good American Family's Imogen Faith Reid Reveals Hiding THIS Secret From Ellen Pompeo With a Surprising Grey's Anatomy Twist

Imogen Faith Reid recalls working with Ellen Pompeo and secretly fangirling for the Grey's Anatomy star. Reid plays Natalia Grace in Hulu's Good American Family.

Reid, 27, recently shared what it was like working with Pompeo and why she deliberately kept her long-held passion for Grey's Anatomy under wraps.

Even though Reid thought Pompeo was a huge influence and enjoyed the medical drama herself, she didn't bring it up on set. She was worried it would make for an uncomfortable situation and wanted to stay focused on what they were creating together.

Advertisement

Reid told Us Weekly, "She is very much a role model for me. I did love Grey’s Anatomy and I never told her because I didn’t want to weird her out. But I really loved working alongside Ellen so much."

Nonetheless, Reid said she felt very grateful to have had the chance to work with someone she admired.

This is a first for Reid, starring in a leading role on television. She described the experience as exciting as well as stressful. "I remember there was a time on set where, as an actor, you have to get into your right mark and I was confused," she said.

Reid acknowledged that she was apprehensive and did not know if she could handle the responsibility. However, Pompeo made her feel comfortable and assisted her in developing as an actress.

She remembered one time early in production when she struggled to locate her camera mark. Pompeo came over to help by having the crew reframe the camera so that Reid could have a better sense of the scene setup.

Advertisement

Reid said it was a "real learning moment" for her, as if she was getting a professional lesson live on the set of the true crime drama series.

“She always taught me that I could have a voice and that I could speak up,” Reid said, adding, "For my first job, I was shy; I was a bit intimidated, and she always made me feel so comfortable. It was just a real gift for me to have somebody like her to learn from. These things that she’s taught me, I’ll always take with me to each job that I do."

Watch Ellen Pompeo portray Kristine, her first TV role outside Grey's Anatomy, alongside Imogen Faith Reid's Natalia Grace in Good American Family on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Ellen Pompeo Reveals Why She Was Against Filming Grey’s Anatomy’s Iconic 'Pick Me, Choose Me' Scene: 'Didn't Wanna...'