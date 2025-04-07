Salman Khan's Box Office Opinion: From Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 to Ganga Ram, which movie should he work on next and why?

Salman Khan's contribution to Hindi cinema is truly unparalleled. The superstar has been ruling the industry for several decades. Salman has been working on multiple projects, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and the tentatively titled Ganga Ram. Amid the failure of his latest release, Sikandar, let's analyze which film he should focus on next.

Should Salman Khan Pick Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Next?

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is undoubtedly one of the best movies in Salman Khan's filmography. The cult classic is loved by the audience for its storyline, performances, soundtrack, and more. The 2015 film is getting a sequel, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Pinkvilla recently reported that the second part has entered the development stage.

Salman Khan should opt for Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel, as the franchise has a nostalgia factor attached to it. It will be a good pick for him to break the monotony of his action movies, providing wholesome entertainment to the audience. Moreover, Kabir Khan's 2015 helmer emerged as an all-time blockbuster and remains his highest-grossing film of all time. The sequel will have the potential to shine as well, provided it contains all the elements like the original release. With this, Salman can reclaim his box office throne.

Should Salman Khan Focus On His Collaboration With Sanjay Dutt?

Salman Khan, who has worked with Sanjay Dutt in movies like Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai, is reuniting with him after more than two decades. They will co-lead an upcoming actioner, tentatively titled Ganga Ram. Helmed by debutante Krrish Ahir, the action movie packed with macho elements will feature them as alpha male characters.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt share a great bond off-screen, which translates quite well on the big screen. Fans would love to watch their camaraderie after a long time. However, the box office performance of this film will depend on its execution and how well the two stars fit into their respective roles.

Going by the bad phase in Salman's filmography, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 can definitely save his career from a downfall.

