Is Justin Bieber Pining Over Selena Gomez's Engagement? Singer's MISTAKE Caught By Fans Amid Hailey Split Rumors

Justin Bieber recently drew attention online after he liked, then quickly unliked, a post celebrating Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco.

The post, originally shared by Selena and then reshared by Complex, featured sweet personal moments between the couple, including a kiss, their initials drawn in the sand, and behind-the-scenes glimpses from her show Only Murders in the Building.

The caption read “a few memories,” while Complex added, “Can’t wait for the wedding nuptials.” Fans quickly noticed Bieber’s interaction with the post and began circulating screenshots on social media before the like disappeared.

Reactions online were swift, with many calling Bieber out for the move. “He just wants attention,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others pointed out the timing, saying it seemed deliberate. “Every time Selena trends for something positive, he pops up,” another fan commented.

This isn’t the first time fans have noticed subtle social media activity from Bieber that involves Selena. Even years after their breakup, moments like this continue to spark speculation and conversation.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. Their relationship was one of the most followed romances in pop culture. The couple shared many public highs and lows before officially ending things in 2018.

After the breakup, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin. Selena focused on healing and her career. Though they’ve both moved on publicly, their history still draws fan interest, especially when subtle actions like this resurface.

Selena announced her engagement to producer Benny Blanco in December 2024 after dating for over a year. The couple recently released a joint album, I Said I Love You First, which has been well-received online.

Some fans believe a few tracks, like Don’t Wanna Cry and How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten, may reflect on Selena’s past with Bieber. However, neither Selena nor Benny has confirmed the inspiration behind the lyrics.

