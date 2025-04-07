Box Office: As Tom Cruise gears up for Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning, analyzing if the film will become his second billion-dollar hit?

As Tom Cruise gets closer to hanging up his boots as Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is shaping up to be the summer’s most explosive box office showdown. With a brand-new trailer set to drop tonight, anticipation is at an all-time high for its May 23 theatrical debut, when it will go head-to-head with Disney’s live-action Lilo and Stitch. Beyond the hype, though, there’s a bigger question worth pondering: can MI8 hit the elusive billion-dollar benchmark and become Cruise’s second movie to achieve that feat after Top Gun: Maverick?

From a financial standpoint, it’s not just desirable—it is imperative—given the production’s estimated USD 400 million budget. One billion is what the final Mission will need just to break even once marketing and distribution costs are factored in. That’s a high-stakes gamble, even for Hollywood’s most bankable action star. But if any franchise can defy the odds, it’s this one.

Here’s a list of factors that we feel would help Final Reckoning achieve the target:

The Tom Cruise effect:

Cruise’s global box office pull remains unparalleled. His devotion to filming his own stunts at real locations and leaning towards a theater-first experience has contributed to his appeal, particularly after Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise, decisively, is not just the face of the franchise but the franchise itself.

The emotional farewell:

The Final Reckoning marks the end of a saga that began in 1996. That generational attachment, spanning nearly 30 years, makes this more than just another summer actioner. Longtime fans wouldn’t miss witnessing the cinematic farewell on the big screen at any cost. We are certain of it.

Strategic release:

Opening on Memorial Day weekend — a window that worked wonders for Top Gun: Maverick—gives the film a solid start for a global rollout. And while Lilo & Stitch poses family-friendly competition, the two films target different demographics, reducing overlap.

The Christopher McQuarrie–Cruise collaboration:

The director–actor duo has delivered some of the most well-reviewed installments in the franchise. With McQuarrie returning to co-write and direct, audiences can expect daringly choreographed stunts and critical storytelling.

What could rain on The Final Reckoning’s parade?

Potential pitfalls for the finale include its aforestated ballooned budget, which makes it a risky venture, and the underwhelming box office run of Dead Reckoning Part One (USD 567 million globally).

But the theatrical landscape’s appetite for big event spectacles is insatiable, and The Final Reckoning may have just enough power to pull off the impossible. If it delivers an emotionally clever and visually thrilling experience, it could close the chapter on a high note.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, in cinemas this summer.

