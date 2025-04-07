‘Nana’ Suniel Shetty reveals real reason he does abs workout and it has sweet connection to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s newborn; find out

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently embraced the journey of parenthood as they welcomed their first child. Suniel Shetty, who became a proud Nana (grandfather), also expressed his happiness. Now, he has revealed that the real reason he does abs workouts has a sweet connection to the newborn. The actor mentioned that he wanted to play with his grandchild without taking constant breaks.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with ETimes, Suniel Shetty talked about the importance of health and physical fitness. He stated that the meaning of health extended beyond the ‘superficial appeal’ of abs. Sharing the reason behind maintaining his abs, the Hera Pheri actor said, “I’m 60 plus and the only reason I train my abs is to make sure that I walk straight, I don’t hunch, and I don’t drag my feet.”

Expressing how it’d be significant in his time with his grandchild, Suniel added, “Tomorrow I’ll be able to play with my grandchild without having to take a break every two seconds because the child’s energy is going to be different.”

During the same conversation, Suniel Shetty stated that one should have certain things to be excited for in life. He shared that he looked forward to coming home and spending time with his wife, Mana Shetty. He added that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s newborn daughter was currently the ‘biggest excitement’ in his life.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their baby girl on March 24, 2025. They shared a joint post on Instagram in which they revealed that they were ‘blessed with a baby girl.’ The background image featured two swans swimming together. Have a look at the post!

The new parents received heartwarming wishes from the film industry and cricketers. Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey, Sharvari, Karisma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kumble, Farhan Akhtar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and many more congratulated the couple.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on January 23, 2023.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani enjoys traditional meal on Ashtami, and it’s a mouth-watering sight; see PIC