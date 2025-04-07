Vicky Donor Re-release: Want to relive Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam’s comedy film again? Here’s when it is gracing the big screen

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam made their acting debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012. Over the years, the comedy film has attained a cult-status. Now, in a treat for its fans, the film is all set to grace the big screen again after nearly 13 years on April 18, 2025.

PVR Cinemas took to their official Instagram handle and shared the poster of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor. The text on the poster read, "Relive the magic of Vicky Donor on the big screen-back where it belongs!"

Additionally, the post was accompanied by a caption: "A mix of jaw-dropping comedy, heart-melting romance, and a message that hits home! Vicky Donor is back to charm hearts all over again at PVR INOX with our curated shows! Share your excitement on a scale of 1 to 10 in the comments below."

"#VickyDonor re-releasing at PVR INOX on April 18!," it further read.

Vicky Donor’s re-release announced

Vicky Donor is a light-hearted comedy film set against the backdrop of Delhi. The film narrated the story of Vicky, a boy-next-door who becomes a sperm donor to earn money. The Shoojit Sircar directorial efficiently dealt with the stigma around the subject.

Meanwhile, reflecting on the success of the film in an interview with Honestly Saying Podcast last year, the Thama actor opened up about achieving fame at a young age and how that went into his head.

"I started very young. I was about 17-18 when I was in Pop Stars, and about 20-21 when I joined Roadies. Pehli film hit hone ke baad dimaag kharab ho gaya tha (I lost my mind after my first film became a hit). Everybody wants a piece of you. Coming from that middle class background, when you become a public figure, you just think you need to give your 100% to your profession,” he had said.

On the professional front, Ayushmann will be next seen in horror-comedy Thama, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in important roles. It is set to release later this year on Diwali.

Meanwhile, Yami was last seen in Netflix’s Dhoom Dhaam.

