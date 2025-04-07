Victoria and David Beckham’s Ex-Bodyguard Reportedly Found Dead In Spain; His Cryptic Post Before Passing Surfaces

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In tragic news today, Craig Ainsworth, who was an ex-Royal Marine and also served as bodyguard to the couple Victoria and David Beckham, was found dead in Spain, per the Daily Mail.

Ainsworth’s mother, Sally, shared this devastating news on social media after she had appealed for more details about her missing son. On Saturday’s post on Facebook, she stated, “Craig has been found. With the greatest sadness, the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan and he had PTSD.” Sally also shared a picture of her late son in military uniform, stating, “RIP Craig.”

Advertisement

As far as Craig’s passing goes, the exact nature of his death is not clear yet. The former bodyguard, who served the Beckhams from 2013 to 2015, was 40 years old at the time of his death, per The Sun.

Before he passed away, Craig shared a cryptic post on Facebook in which he wrote, “Goodbye, Beautiful People.” He also mentioned being in a lot of “pain” for the last four years, “since lockdown destroyed everything I had built, and I lost some genuinely amazing humans I was proud to call friends and colleagues.”

He further apologized to his close ones, asking them not to be “mad or sad,” as he was “free now.” Craig also penned, “You guys were the light that kept me going all this time; words are primitive when it comes to how grateful I am for you all.”

The ex-Marine ended the post by writing, “I am at peace now. Something I never found in life, but what a ride!”

Advertisement

Craig had also served as bodyguard to many other A-listers, including Johnny Depp, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Jennifer Lawrence, according to The Sun.

He was also reportedly the founder of Virtuous Savage, which was described as a community that assisted people in overcoming mental health challenges and realizing their untapped potential. Apart from that, he also mentioned his experiences in a biography titled--The Discombobulated Alpha. It was published in 2023.

ALSO READ: Hugh Grant Lashes Out At Heathrow Immigration Officers Over ‘Creepy’ Question to His Kids; Know What Happened