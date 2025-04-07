Kick vs Kick: Is the ending of Salman Khan starrer different from original Ravi Teja film?

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the movies.

Kick, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, was released in theaters in 2014. The Sajid Nadiadwala directorial was the official remake of Kick, starring Ravi Teja, which hit the big screens in 2009.

The Salman Khan movie featured the story of Devi Lal Singh, aka Devil, who is addicted to adventures in life and thrives on the thrill. In his lifetime, he enjoys various jobs and engages in activities that make him live life to the fullest.

Amidst the same, he falls in love with Dr. Shaina Mehra, a psychiatrist who tries to change his ways but fails to do so. However, while narrating their old story to her prospective groom, ACP Himanshu Tyagi, he also shares the details of a thief he hasn’t nabbed yet who thrives on the thrill.

Soon enough, we understand that Devi Lal Singh and the thief, Himanshu, are after the same, taking on a wild and fun tale. As the film enters its final leg, Devil comes face to face with Shiv Gajra, a corrupt businessman, and is set to rob him.

Facing off against the corrupt man and his henchmen, it is revealed that the Devil is against the corrupt system in play and is only committing robberies to help poor children who are battling diseases.

However, after failing to nab the thief, Himanshu Tyagi is demoted, and a new officer is hired who, in a sudden twist, is revealed to be Devi Lal Singh himself. Apart from Khan, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Kick starring Ravi Teja takes on a similar route in its narration. However, the movie features some zany characters that did not exist in the remake.

With Teja in the lead, the film had actors like Ileana D'Cruz, Shaam, Brahmanandam, and many more in key roles. The movie also had a sequel with the title Kick 2.

Apart from the Hindi remake, the films were remade in Tamil as Thillalangadi with Ravi Mohan and Upendra Rao’s Super Ranga in Kannada.

